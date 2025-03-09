Brodeur, Thunder Blank Wheeling, 2-0

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers fight with the Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - After an offensive explosion on Saturday night, Sunday afternoon's weekend finale reverted back to Friday night's style, as the Wheeling Nailers and Adirondack Thunder faced off for the final time in 2024-25. Unfortunately for the Nailers, they came up empty in the goal column, despite another sensational performance by Taylor Gauthier. Adirondack's Kevin O'Neil snapped a scoreless draw with 8:08 remaining, and an empty netter was added for a 2-0 final score.

Tempers were calm for the majority of the first two periods, as the two sides focused on trying to find the back of the net. The Thunder held a 26-12 advantage in shots, but the scoreboard remained blank on both sides. With 8:08 left in regulation, the tie got snapped. Kevin O'Neil picked up the puck in the left corner, skated to the low slot, and lifted a shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Things began to get testy with 2:38 left, when both teams had two players receive penalties. Dylan Wendt added an empty netter for Adirondack to make the score 2-0 with one minute to go, and everything went bonkers from there, with penalties and ejections galore.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up his second shutout of the weekend for the Thunder, as he was perfect on 25 shots. Taylor Gauthier was outstanding with 35 saves on 36 shots for Wheeling, and is somehow winless in his last three starts, despite only allowing three goals on 94 shots.

The Nailers will return home for four games this week, beginning with Education Day on Wednesday morning at 10:45 against Trois-Rivières. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers at 7:10 against Fort Wayne. The Nailers will clash with the Komets on Saturday at 7:10 as well. That night will be the St. Patrick's Day celebration. There will be a St. Patrick's Day themed hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, fans will be able to meet former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy, and there will be drink specials which include green beer. The weekend will conclude with Faith & Family Day on Sunday at 4:10 against Cincinnati, in addition to the traditional post game skate with even-numbered players. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

