Oilers Sweep Grizzlies on Week with Sunday Win

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Uta. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Maverik Center

Darren Daschke scored his fourteenth of the season from the left point 4:38, opening the scoring to put the Grizzlies up 1-0. Daneel Lategan found his fourth goal over the last three games with 3:09 remaining in the opening frame to level the game, beating Jake Barczewski with a short-side breakaway deposit. Luke Manning restored the Utah lead 1:42 seconds later, but Solag Bakich tied the game 2-2 12 seconds after that with a heavy slapshot at the 18:45 mark.

Neither team scored in the middle frame with Vyacheslav Buteyets stopping all 11 Grizzlies' chances.

Conner Roulette scored the game-winning goal, finishing a Sean Olson feed 9:18 into the final period, securing a three-game win streak for the Oilers with his 17th of the season.

The Oilers take on the Bloomington Bison for the first time in franchise history Friday, March 14 at Grossinger Motors Arena at 6 p.m. CT.

