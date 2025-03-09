Americans Swept by Jacksonville

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans' Anson Thornton

Dallas/Allen, Texas -- The Allen Americans (14-34-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped the final game of their three-game series with the Jacksonville Icemen (37-16-5-1) on Celebrate Texas Night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, in front of a crowd of 6,246.

For the second game in a row the Jacksonville Icemen scored a goal in the final second of the middle frame to take a 2-0 lead. On Friday night the goal came with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. On Saturday, Jacksonville scored with 1.8 seconds remaining in the period.

The Americans were swept by the Icemen who lead the all-time series between the two clubs 3-1. The Americans power play struggled again going 0-for-7. Allen is 0-for-20 over their last five games.

Anson Thornton returned from the injured list to start the game on Saturday night for Allen. He stopped 28-of-32 shots in defeat. It was his first start in a month with the last coming on February 8th in a loss to Wichita.

Nick Isaacson missed Saturday night's game with a lower body injury. Artyom Kulakov, who was a healthy scratch on Friday night, was back in the lineup on Saturday. Kamerin Nault had the lone Americans goal, his fourth of the season.

With the loss on Saturday night the Americans dropped to 0-for-6 against the Eastern Conference this season. The Americans return to action on March 16th for Pucks and Paws Night at CUTX Event Center.

Three Stars:

1. JAX - O. Nadeau

2. JAX - C. Brown

3. ALN - K. Nault

They Said it:

Trevor LeDonne: "The guys have made me feel very welcome here in Allen. It's a big change from college hockey, with the speed of the game and the talent. I'm ready to start the next chapter of my hockey career and excited to be here in Texas."

