ECHL Transactions - March 9

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 9, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Iowa:

Kristof Papp, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey

add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve

delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Kasel, G released as emergency backup goalie

Atlanta:

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D returned from loan by Cleveland

add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve

delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve

delete Max Patterson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve

add Colton Incze, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F placed on reserve

delete Carter Savoie, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Jarrett Lee, F acquired from Orlando 3/6

add Cam Gray, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

delete Logan Neaton, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Spencer Kennedy, F acquired from Norfolk 3/6

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Nathan Dunkley, F signed contract

delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley

delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Max Andreev, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Chris Harpur, D activated from reserve

delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve

delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve

delete Charles Martin, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Evan Junker, D signed contract

delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve

delete Cade Alami, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Stephen Calisti, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval

add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim 3/8

delete Luke Lush, G placed on reserve 3/8

Worcester:

add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

