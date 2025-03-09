ECHL Transactions - March 9
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 9, 2025:
AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Iowa:
Kristof Papp, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Tyler Brennan, G assigned from Utica by New Jersey
add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve
delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Brandon Kasel, G released as emergency backup goalie
Atlanta:
add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Harrison Rees, D returned from loan by Cleveland
add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve
delete Michael Gildon, F placed on reserve
delete Max Patterson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Max Coyle, D activated from reserve
add Colton Incze, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve
delete Quinn Olson, F placed on reserve
delete Carter Savoie, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Jarrett Lee, F acquired from Orlando 3/6
add Cam Gray, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
delete Logan Neaton, G placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Zach Bannister, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Spencer Kennedy, F acquired from Norfolk 3/6
add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from reserve
delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
delete Blake Christensen, F placed on reserve
delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Nathan Dunkley, F signed contract
delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley
delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Max Andreev, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Chris Harpur, D activated from reserve
delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve
delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Artyom Borshyov, D activated from reserve
delete Charles Martin, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve
delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve
delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Evan Junker, D signed contract
delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve
delete Cade Alami, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
add Stephen Calisti, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Trenton Bliss, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval
add Liam Peyton, F activated from reserve
delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim 3/8
delete Luke Lush, G placed on reserve 3/8
Worcester:
add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve
delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve
