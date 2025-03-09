Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 2-1 Win
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays faced off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the final time of the regular season and secured a 2-1 victory. Josh Wilkins and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 24 shots.
South Carolina opened the scoring as Wilkins found the back of the net with 2:22 left in the period. Jamie Engelbert backhanded the puck from behind the net to the front, and Wilkins backhanded in his 19th goal of the season.
The Ghost Pirates scored midway through the second to tie the game. Savannah's Devon Paliani drove up the right wing and fired the puck past the blocker of Bjorklund, evening the score at one. Jordan Klimek and Paliani would drop the gloves for a solid tilt midway through the second period. Micah Miller turned the wheels on and scored a shorthanded goal on Evan Cormier, marking his third shorthanded tally this season.
After a hard-fought third, the score remained the same, solidifying the 2-1 win for South Carolina. The Stingrays secured their fourth consecutive victory.
South Carolina is back in action on Wednesday night, as they take on their in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays head up the ice
