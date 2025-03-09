Knight Monsters Strike Down RC in Dominant Win

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Knight Monsters took game two of their series against the Rapid City Rush, riding excellent special teams and top-to-bottom scoring to a dominant 7-1 victory. Sloan Stanick carded four points, the penalty kill went 8/8, and Jordan Papirny made 35 saves to lead Tahoe to victory.

RC started the scoring early in the first with a wrist shot goal by Luke Mylymok just over a minute in. But after that, the rest of the game belonged to the Knight Monsters.

They scored four goals in response, with Stanick starting the fun about five minutes later on a fantastic play where he took his own rebound and fired it past RC netminder Matt Radomsky. Then just a minute later Jake Johnson snuck in a shot from distance to give Tahoe the lead.

And they didn't look back from there.

After killing off a Rush power play, Slava Demin exited the penalty box and was immediately sprung on a breakaway from a great feed from Logan Nelson. He finished the chance through the five-hole of Radomsky to extend Tahoe's lead to 3-1.

And to close down the frame, it was Adam Robbins who roofed a shot from in tight to give Tahoe a 4-1 lead heading into the second.

Jett Jones opened the second period with a power play goal, his second tally of the series. And Bear Hughes tacked on another with Radomsky out of position to put Tahoe ahead by five goals going into the third.

The Knight Monsters added another in the third on an Isaac Johnson power play goal, and cruised to victory after that.

Overall, this was one of the best and most complete efforts by Tahoe all season long. They got scoring from their blueliners and from across all forward lines, they dominated the special teams battle, and Jordan Papirny put in another fantastic start.

And with both Wichita and Idaho losing tonight, the two points Tahoe earned were all the more important. The Knight Monsters will now look to get their first series sweep since early February in game three against RC.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3 pm, with Khalin Kapoor on the call. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

