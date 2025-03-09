Tahoe Shuts Down Rush, 7-1

(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush dropped its third straight game as the Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated them 7-1 at Tahoe Blue Event Center on Saturday.

Just as the Rush did on Thursday, the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the first period. Luke Mylymok wired a wrist shot from the slot to open the scoring just 71 seconds into the game. Parker Bowman and David Gagnon picked up assists on Mylymok's 9th goal of the season.

However, that would be the Rush's only offense of the night. Tahoe answered less than four minutes later and went on to score the final seven goals of the game. The Knight Monsters scored four times in the first, twice in the second, and once more in the third.

For the second straight game, Rapid City outshot Tahoe despite the final score going the Knight Monsters' way. The Rush had 36 shots on goal against 35. Blake Bennett put ten shots on net but failed to come up with a point for the first time since February 1st.

Charles Martin and Trevor Janicke returned to the Rush lineup after being reassigned by the Calgary Wranglers on Friday. Martin played in his 100th professional game, 98 of which have come with the Rush.

Matt Radomsky suffered his first loss since January 31st. He finished with 28 saves. Jordan Papirny stopped 35 out of 36 in the win.

Next game: Sunday, March 9 at Tahoe. 3:00 p.m. PDT puck drop from Tahoe Blue Event Center.

