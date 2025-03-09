Railers Drop Series Finale to Lions 3-1

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (27-24-2-4 60pts) lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions (38-12-4-2, 82pts), on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 2,684 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the DCU Center on Thursday, March 13th at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Trois-Rivières scored first Sunday afternoon as Isaac Dufort (1-0-1) gave the Lions a 1-0 lead followed by a Tyler Hylland (1-0-1) shorthanded goal. Worcester answered back with a shorthanded goal of their own, as it was Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) who cut the Lions lead to one. Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1) finished off the scoring with an empty net goal, leading to the 3-1 Trois-Rivières win.

Despite Worcester outshooting Trois-Rivières 14-5 in the first period, it was the Lions who went into the second period with a 2-0 lead. It was Isaac Dufort (11th) who scored the first Lions goal 7:15 into the first period on a loose puck in the slot. Tyler Hylland (10th) then scored a shorthanded goal on the rush off of a Worcester turnover 18:47 into the first. The Railers brought in Michael Bullion in from the bench for Hugo Ollas following the second Lions goal after allowing two goals on five shots faced.

The Railers got on the board in the second period with a shorthanded score of their own. Tyler Kobryn (7th) made it a 2-1 game 15:42 into the second period. Despite power play opportunities for both sides neither team was able to net another goal in the second. Shots favored Worcester 13-7 in the second.

The Railers had two power play opportunities to tie this one up in the third but were not able to capitalize on the man advantage. Later in the period Railers sent Michael Bullion to the bench in an attempt to tie the game up late in the third but Anthony Beauregard (23rd) was able to jump a pass and score on the empty Worcester net to give the game its 3-1 final score. Shots favored Worcester 17-11 in the third and 46-25 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Jordan Kaplan (0-0-0, +0, 3 Shots), 2nd Star: Tyler Hylland (1-0-1, +2, 2 shots), 1st Star: Luke Cavallin (45 Saves, 1 GA, .978 SV%)... Final shots favored Worcester 46-25... Luke Cavallin (16-7-0-1) made 45 saves on 46 shots for Trois-Rivières... Hugo Ollas (11-12-1-2) made 3 saves on 5 shots for Worcester while Michael Bullion made 19 saves on 19 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-6 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 0-for-4... Mark Cheremeta (DNP), Kolby Johnson (DNP), Anthony Repaci (IR), Tanner Schachle (IR), Anthony Hora (IR) and Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Matthew Kopperud led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 17-18-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 11-9-1-0 at the Colisée Videotron

