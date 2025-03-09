Knight Monsters Lose a Stunner in OT to Rapid City
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
The Knight Monsters were unable to secure a series sweep in game three against Rapid City, falling 5-4 in overtime. They entered the third with a 3-0 lead, but allowed four third period goals and the clincher just six seconds into the extra frame.
Tahoe wasted no time continuing their special teams dominance in the first, scoring a shorthanded goal off the stick of Sloan Stanick 12 minutes in. And early the second, Simon Pinard tacked on another shorty to make it 2-0.
Jake McGrew added to the tally with his 17th goal of the season off the rush, and the Knight Monsters cruised into the third period with a three-goal lead.
And then things started to fall apart.
RC scored two goals within 30 seconds of each other early in the third, and even after a Jett Jones goal that made it 4-2, kept the pressure on Tahoe. They scored four minutes after the Jones strike, and then tied things up with an extra-attacker goal with 29 seconds to go in regulation.
Then, they finished the job just six seconds into overtime, as Trevor Janicke took the opening faceoff down the wing and fired in a shot past Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny.
While it was a brutal result, Tahoe did still win the series and take five of a potential six points against one of the hottest teams in the ECHL. They will look to regroup in a two-game set in Idaho against the Steelheads, with game one scheduled for 6 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.
Images from this story
|
Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Simon Pinard readies a shot
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025
- Knight Monsters Lose a Stunner in OT to Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Stuns Tahoe with Three-Goal Comeback, 5-4 Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Snaps Skid with Win at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Palocsik Gets First Professional Goal in Win against Atlanta - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Sweep Grizzlies on Week with Sunday Win - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Respond, Blank Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Blanked by Kalamazoo 3-0 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Sell out Sunday, Fall to Wichita 5-4 - Indy Fuel
- Railers Drop Series Finale to Lions 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Drop Final Game of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Shutout Nailers 2-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Skate Past Ghost Pirates in 2-1 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brodeur, Thunder Blank Wheeling, 2-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: March 9, 2025 at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Road Trip Ends this Afternoon at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Smith Scores Twice, Petruzzelli Saves 37 in Royals Commanding Win over Mariners to Match Season-High Nine-Game Point Streak, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Joey Cipollone & Blake Murray Both Have Two Goal Games As Atlanta Rebounds In Kalamazoo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nadeau Extends Goal Streak to Six as Jacksonville Sweeps Allen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Fuel Defeats Thunder in Front of Sold out Crowd on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Americans Swept by Jacksonville - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Strike Down RC in Dominant Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe Shuts Down Rush, 7-1 - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.