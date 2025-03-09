Knight Monsters Lose a Stunner in OT to Rapid City

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters forward Simon Pinard readies a shot(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

The Knight Monsters were unable to secure a series sweep in game three against Rapid City, falling 5-4 in overtime. They entered the third with a 3-0 lead, but allowed four third period goals and the clincher just six seconds into the extra frame.

Tahoe wasted no time continuing their special teams dominance in the first, scoring a shorthanded goal off the stick of Sloan Stanick 12 minutes in. And early the second, Simon Pinard tacked on another shorty to make it 2-0.

Jake McGrew added to the tally with his 17th goal of the season off the rush, and the Knight Monsters cruised into the third period with a three-goal lead.

And then things started to fall apart.

RC scored two goals within 30 seconds of each other early in the third, and even after a Jett Jones goal that made it 4-2, kept the pressure on Tahoe. They scored four minutes after the Jones strike, and then tied things up with an extra-attacker goal with 29 seconds to go in regulation.

Then, they finished the job just six seconds into overtime, as Trevor Janicke took the opening faceoff down the wing and fired in a shot past Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny.

While it was a brutal result, Tahoe did still win the series and take five of a potential six points against one of the hottest teams in the ECHL. They will look to regroup in a two-game set in Idaho against the Steelheads, with game one scheduled for 6 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

