Road Trip Ends this Afternoon at Indy

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







FISHERS, IN - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game road trip this afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Hoosier State against Indy.

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Fuel. All-time, Wichita is 10-7-1 against Indy and 5-3-0 on the road against the Fuel.

Last night, the Thunder fought back twice from a two-goal deficit, but fell short to the Fuel, 4-3. With the loss, Wichita's winless skid has hit six games, going 0-3-3 over that span.

Indy moved into fifth place in the Central Division with 54 points and one game below .500. The Thunder remains in a fourth-place tie with 67 points. Idaho lost last night in Kansas City, 7-3, which also has 67 points.

Kobe Walker attempted his first-career penalty shot last night. It was also the first time this season that Wichita was awarded a penalty shot. The Thunder have had two penalty shots against so far this year. Cade Borchardt scored on October 18 against Aaron Dell. Gabriel Carriere stopped Cole Gallant on February 11.

Dillon Boucher put the Thunder on the board early in the first period last night. He recorded a goal and an assist for the second time this season. The Thunder captain has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 56 games this year to go along with a career high 104 penalty minutes.

Michal Stinil extended his point streak to seven games last night. He has 11 points (2g, 9a) over that stretch. Stinil needs two more goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career. He is three points away from equaling last year's totals. Stinil's career high in points was set in 2022-23 when he racked up 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games. Stinil is tied for third in the ECHL with 64 points.

Peter Bates recorded his 17th goal of the season last night. He scored on Wednesday night against Toledo to help force overtime. Bates needs two points to reach 60 for the season.

T.J. Lloyd tallied his eighth goal of the year last night. The rookie defenseman scored on March 1 against Kansas City. He has 19 points (8g, 11a) in 51 games this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has started nine-straight games...Nico Somerville has assists in back-to-back contests...Jay Dickman is tied for third in goals (26)...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.65)...Wichita is 20-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 10-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

FUEL NOTES - Darby Llewellyn is tied for first with five shorthanded points...Ben Gaudreau is tied for first in shootout losses (3)...Indy is 4-4-1-1 in its last 10 games...Indy is 9-11-4-2 at home and is being outscored 82-73...Indy is 17-4-3-3 when scoring first...Indy is 6-0-0 against the Mountain Division...Indy is second in the league on the penalty kill (86.4%)...

Join us on Tuesday, March 11 as the Thunder host their only Tip-The Team event. Players will be at the IHOP location at 526 S. Ridge Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The team will be helping the wait staff by bussing tables, filling drinks and mingling with the fans. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

ECHL Stories from March 9, 2025

