Thunder Shutout Nailers 2-0
March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 25 shots he faced for his second shutout of the weekend as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, 2-0, in front of 4,443 at Cool Insuring Arena.
After no scoring through two periods, Kevin O'Neil beat Taylor Gauthier over the left shoulder to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the third period. The goal was O'Neil's 17th of the year from Jackson van de Leest and held up as the game winner.
Dylan Wendt added a late empty-net goal to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead with one minute left in regulation. The goal was Wendt's eighth of the year, unassisted. Jeremy Brodeur collected his second shutout of the weekend and third shutout of the year with 25 saves.
The Thunder return home next Friday and Saturday against Maine. Enjoy drink specials both nights, and Saturday is Kid's Night 2.0 with special kid-designed jerseys and kids help run the game!
Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.