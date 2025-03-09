Thunder Shutout Nailers 2-0

March 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 25 shots he faced for his second shutout of the weekend as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, 2-0, in front of 4,443 at Cool Insuring Arena.

After no scoring through two periods, Kevin O'Neil beat Taylor Gauthier over the left shoulder to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the third period. The goal was O'Neil's 17th of the year from Jackson van de Leest and held up as the game winner.

Dylan Wendt added a late empty-net goal to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead with one minute left in regulation. The goal was Wendt's eighth of the year, unassisted. Jeremy Brodeur collected his second shutout of the weekend and third shutout of the year with 25 saves.

