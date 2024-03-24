Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Sunday Afternoon
March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies fall 4-1 to the Rapid City Rush on a Sunday afternoon at The Monument.
Brett Gravelle got the Rush on the board first 14:03 into the contest as he bounced a centering pass off a Grizzlies skate. Rapid City led 1-0 after 1 period as they outshot Utah 17 to 7 in the frame.
Brett Davis extended the Rapid City lead with a power play goal 4:33 into the second period. Utah's Alex Beaucage scored from the slot 16:27 in with Nathan Burke and Brandon Cutler getting the assists. 68 seconds later Gravelle scored his second of the night for the Rush to make it a 3-1 game. Rapid City forward Alex Aleardi completed the scoring as he found the back of the net 8:37 into the third period with the Rush's second power play goal of the night.
Rush goaltender Christian Propp stopped 25 of 26 as he earned his first professional win in his Rapid City debut. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 36 of 40 in the loss.
The Grizzlies will be home for 6 straight games as they host Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Christian Propp (RC) - 25 of 26 saves. First pro win.
2. Brett Gravelle (RC) - 2 goals.
3. Alex Aleardi (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -1, 6 shots.
Games Next Homestand
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.
Friday, March 29, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.
Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.
Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.
Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab.
Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
All Times Mountain.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024
- Rapid City Closes Playoff Gap with Sunday Win - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Sunday Afternoon - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Fall in Series Finale to Railers, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Fall at Fuel, 3-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Hold on for 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Drop 3-2 Heartbreaker to Stingrays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Tame Lions with 3-2 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Grab Two Points in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Take Down Royals 6-3 to Wrap up Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Closes Weekend Series with Loss at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Sweep Wichita, Win 3rd Straight, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Complete 5-1 Home Stand with 5-3 Win - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Capture Pivotal Series against Adirondack with Sunday Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: March 24 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Comeback Bid Falls Short as Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Break Home Slide, Defeat Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Break Home Slide, Defeat Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Drain The Oil Out Of Tulsa In 10-1 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Nardi Forces Overtime, Smith Scores Game-Winner In Royals' Comeback Victory Over Railers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall 3-1 as KC Takes the Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.