Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-1 on Sunday Afternoon

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies fall 4-1 to the Rapid City Rush on a Sunday afternoon at The Monument.

Brett Gravelle got the Rush on the board first 14:03 into the contest as he bounced a centering pass off a Grizzlies skate. Rapid City led 1-0 after 1 period as they outshot Utah 17 to 7 in the frame.

Brett Davis extended the Rapid City lead with a power play goal 4:33 into the second period. Utah's Alex Beaucage scored from the slot 16:27 in with Nathan Burke and Brandon Cutler getting the assists. 68 seconds later Gravelle scored his second of the night for the Rush to make it a 3-1 game. Rapid City forward Alex Aleardi completed the scoring as he found the back of the net 8:37 into the third period with the Rush's second power play goal of the night.

Rush goaltender Christian Propp stopped 25 of 26 as he earned his first professional win in his Rapid City debut. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 36 of 40 in the loss.

3 stars

1. Christian Propp (RC) - 25 of 26 saves. First pro win.

2. Brett Gravelle (RC) - 2 goals.

3. Alex Aleardi (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -1, 6 shots.

