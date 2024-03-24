Mariners Complete 5-1 Home Stand with 5-3 Win

PORTLAND, ME - With their fifth win in the last six games, the Maine Mariners defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Owen Pederson led the Maine offense with two goals and an assist as the Mariners climbed back to within one point of the Growlers for third place in the North Division playoff race.

Cam Askew continued his big weekend with the opening goal of the game, coming on the power play at 5:05. Alex Kile entered the zone and dropped to Owen Pederson, who then fed Askew in turn, for a wrister in the high slot that beat Dryden McKay. Newfoundland got even at 9:49 when Joe Gatenby's long blue line drive made its way through traffic and past Brad Arvanitis. The Mariners outshot the Growlers 14-9 in the opening period.

Three second period goals gave the Mariners control of the game. Pederson broke the 1-1 tie at 7:34, walking to the net from the goal line with a rising backhander. Less than 90 seconds later, Gabriel Chicoine netted his 12th of the season and first since January 26th, making it a 3-1 Maine lead. The Mariners power play connected for the second time in the game at 13:11 of the period, with Pederson's wrister in the slot caroming past McKay to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Newfoundland struck early in the third with a power play goal from Zach O'Brien, but Maine defenseman Ethan Ritchie restored the three goal lead, trailing an Alex Kile-led rush at 11:47. Isaac Johnson got the Growlers back to within two, but Newfoundland couldn't get any closer, thanks to Brad Arvanitis.

Arvanitis stopped 34 of 37 to earn his 17th win of the season. McKay stopped 32 in the loss. Kile recorded three assists in the game, pushing him over 70 points on the season, and within three of a new Mariners single season record. The Mariners finished the regular season series with a 4-4-1 record against Newfoundland.

The Mariners (28-27-7-0) travel to Trois-Rivieres, QC next weekend for two big games against the Lions at Colisee Videotron. There are three home games remaining in the regular season, beginning Friday, April 5th with Solar Eclipse Night, presented by Venture Solar. The puck drops at 7:15 PM against the Worcester Railers. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or by visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

