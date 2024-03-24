Cyclones Grab Two Points in Wheeling

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Nailers 3-2 on Sunday afternoon inside WesBanco Arena. Cincinnati improves to 3-5-0-0 against Wheeling in the regular season series with two more matchups to come.

The Nailers got the scoring started on the power play 7:16 into the game. On a broken player Matt Koopman snapped a shot past Cincy's Talyn Boyko from the near circle. Less than a minute and a half later, Jalen Smereck received a pass cruising down the left wing from Sahil Panwar and clapped it through Wheeling goaltender Garret Sparks.

In the middle frame, Cincinnati jumped out to its first lead with a power play connection. Jimmy Soper got his first in a 'Clones uniform off a pretty combination with Smereck and Kane. Wheeling responded right back when Jordan Martel pushed a backhander short side to tie the game 2-2. Back on the man-advantage, Smereck rocketed in his second of the game with a snipe over the shoulder of Sparks. It was the Cyclones second PPG and Smereck's second goal of the game.

Talyn Boyko hung tough in the 3rd period and finished with 31 stops, including 18 saves in the final 20 minutes. Cincinnati killed off two minutes of a 6-on-4 Wheeling advantage at the end to hang on and win 3-2.

Up next, Cincinnati gets back on the the road to visit the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. The Cyclones and the Wings drop the puck Friday March 29th at 7:00pm ET.

