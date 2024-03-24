Fuel Defeat K-Wings 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release









Indy Fuel forward Cameron Hillis reacts after a goal

(Indy Fuel) Indy Fuel forward Cameron Hillis reacts after a goal(Indy Fuel)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday to finish out a home three-in-three weekend. They looked to win the weekend with two points after splitting the Friday and Saturday games, and they did just that with a 3-2 win over the K-Wings.

1ST PERIOD

Things got off to a hot start with Kalamazoo's captain Chaz Reddekopp and Chris Cameron dropping the gloves just eight seconds into the game. They were both given five minutes for fighting.

At 12:51, Matt Cairns sat for tripping but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty before Ayden MacDonald scored at 14:52 to give Kalamazoo the first lead of the game.

With less than a minute to go, Cam Hillis scored to tie it 1-1 for the Fuel. Kyle Maksimovich and Cairns both claimed assists on that goal.

2ND PERIOD

It wasn't until 15:42 of the second frame that Kalamazoo took the lead again with a goal by Collin Adams to make it 2-1.

At 15:50, Indy's Vic Hadfield took a tripping call but the Fuel killed it off again.

With 15 seconds left in the second frame, it appeared Hillis scored again but it was called no-goal. After a review, the call remained and it stayed 2-1 in favor of Kalamazoo, although Kalamazoo's Joyaux did take a hooking penalty that would carry over into the third period.

At the end of the second frame, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 22-13.

3RD PERIOD

While still on the power play, Indy's Brett Bulmer tied the game 2-2 with a goal assisted by Hillis and Bryan Lemos.

At 3:20, Hadfield took a hooking penalty to give Kalamazoo another power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed it off.

Anthony Petruzzelli scored the game winner at 14:11 with the help of Bulmer and Hillis. The K-Wings pulled Hunter Vorva from the net soon after and despite their best efforts, could not score, leading the Fuel to a 3-2 victory.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, March 27 against the Toledo Walleye.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.