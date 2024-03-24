Fuel Defeat K-Wings 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon
March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday to finish out a home three-in-three weekend. They looked to win the weekend with two points after splitting the Friday and Saturday games, and they did just that with a 3-2 win over the K-Wings.
1ST PERIOD
Things got off to a hot start with Kalamazoo's captain Chaz Reddekopp and Chris Cameron dropping the gloves just eight seconds into the game. They were both given five minutes for fighting.
At 12:51, Matt Cairns sat for tripping but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty before Ayden MacDonald scored at 14:52 to give Kalamazoo the first lead of the game.
With less than a minute to go, Cam Hillis scored to tie it 1-1 for the Fuel. Kyle Maksimovich and Cairns both claimed assists on that goal.
2ND PERIOD
It wasn't until 15:42 of the second frame that Kalamazoo took the lead again with a goal by Collin Adams to make it 2-1.
At 15:50, Indy's Vic Hadfield took a tripping call but the Fuel killed it off again.
With 15 seconds left in the second frame, it appeared Hillis scored again but it was called no-goal. After a review, the call remained and it stayed 2-1 in favor of Kalamazoo, although Kalamazoo's Joyaux did take a hooking penalty that would carry over into the third period.
At the end of the second frame, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 22-13.
3RD PERIOD
While still on the power play, Indy's Brett Bulmer tied the game 2-2 with a goal assisted by Hillis and Bryan Lemos.
At 3:20, Hadfield took a hooking penalty to give Kalamazoo another power play opportunity, however the Fuel killed it off.
Anthony Petruzzelli scored the game winner at 14:11 with the help of Bulmer and Hillis. The K-Wings pulled Hunter Vorva from the net soon after and despite their best efforts, could not score, leading the Fuel to a 3-2 victory.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, March 27 against the Toledo Walleye.
Images from this story
|
Indy Fuel forward Cameron Hillis reacts after a goal
