Wichita Closes Season-Series Today at Iowa

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its season-series against Iowa this afternoon at 2:05 at Xtream Arena.

This is the eighth and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 9-3-1 against Iowa and 4-3-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Iowa has won the first two this weekend, claiming a 2-1 victory on Friday and following that up with a 3-2 triumph last night.

Wichita sits in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 54 points. Iowa is in seventh place with 58 points, two back of Cincinnati.

The Thunder looks to snap a three-game losing skid while the Heartlanders have won two in a row.

Michal Stinil recorded his 29th goal of the year last night. He has four goals in his last four games and points in 11 of his last 13. The Decin, Czech native has racked up 18 points (12g, 6a) in his last 13 contests. He needs two more to equal his career-high that he set last year.

Dillon Boucher tallied his seventh goal of the season on Friday and added an assist last night. He has points in back-to-back games and points in seven of his last 10 outings. The rookie forward has seven points in March (2g, 8a).

Jason Pineo recorded his 12th goal of the season last night to give the Thunder a chance to get the game tied. The rookie forward has three goals and three assists in March. Pineo has 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games this year.

Wichita has gone cold on the power play over the last five games. The Thunder are 0-for-14 over that stretch and haven't tallied a power play goal since March 8. Iowa has power play markers in back-to-back games this weekend while Wichita has given up a power play tally in three-straight contests.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals with 15...Jason Pineo is tied for fifth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-2-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-10-7-1 in one-goal games...

IOWA NOTES - Peyton Jones has stopped 61 of 64 shots in two games this weekend against the Thunder (.953 save percentage)...Brett Budgell has points in four-straight games (3g, 4a)...Pavel Novak has game-winners in back-to-back games...Iowa has played past regulation in four of its last 11 games...Iowa is 13-6-0 when leading after one...Iowa is 4-11-3-0 when trailing after one...Iowa is 9-4-3-2 in one-goal games...

