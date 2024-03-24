Growlers Fall 5-3 to Mariners

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Newfoundland Growlers fell 5-3 to the Maine Mariners on Sunday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.

Cam Askew opened the scoring five minutes in to give the Mariners a 1-0 advantage before Joe Gatenby equalized for the Growlers five minutes later to make it a 1-1 game after 20 minutes.

It was all Maine in the second period as Owen Pederson and Gabriel Chicoine scored 81 seconds apart before another Askew goal made it 4-1 thru 40 minutes.

Zach O'Brien got the Growlers back within two 90 seconds into the third period but Ethan Ritchie made it 5-2 Maine 10 minutes later.

Isaac Johnson had one last Growlers push with a great individual effort 7:35 before the end of regulation but Newfoundland got no closer as Maine held on for the 5-3 victory.

Dryden McKay made 32 saves.

Isaac Johnson had two points (1G, 1A).

Newfoundland take on Worcester on Wednesday night at 8:35pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. MNE - O. Pederson

2. MNE - C. Askew

3. MNE - A. Kile

