Rush Break Home Slide, Defeat Utah

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett and Matt Radomsky celebrate win

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett and Matt Radomsky celebrate win(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Utah Grizzlies at home on Saturday night, 4-3.

The Rush fell behind for the fourth-straight game after Alex Beaucage deflected in a shot from Kyle Mayhew midway through the first period.

Rapid City's Alex Aleardi answered after deflecting a Blake Bennett shot beyond Will Cranley to tie the game. Aleardi now leads the Rush with 64 points on the season, and both Aleardi and Bennett celebrated multi-point nights.

At the tail end of the first, Aleardi rifled a shot off of Cranley to create a rebound that was jammed home by Bennett with 2.1 seconds left. The goal would give the Rush a lead they would not give up.

In the second period, Parker Bowman smacked in a loose puck to extend the lead to 3-1.

Utah outshot the Rush all evening long, but Matt Radomsky proved tough, stopping over 30 straight after allowing the Beaucage goal. Radomsky would go on to set the ECHL single-game saves record this season with 55 stops on the night.

In the third period, Will Riedell blasted a one-timer home to put the Rush ahead 4-1 with less than 12 minutes to go in the third period. However, Utah clawed back.

The Grizzlies scored back-to-back goals from Josh Wesley and Kyle Mayhew to cut the deficit to one. Utah rang a shot off the post in the final minutes of the game the nearly tied the contest and four.

However, Rapid City slammed the door and held on for their first win on home ice in 70 days.

The Rush are now 10 points out of the playoff pictures with an elimination number of 10 heading into tomorrow's final game of the series. A Rapid City regulation win would shrink the deficit in the playoff hunt to eight games.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. tomorrow evening.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.