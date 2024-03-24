ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #868, Norfolk at Adirondack, on March 23.

Norfolk's Keegan Iverson has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head at 13:49 of the first period.

Iverson will miss Norfolk's games at Adirondack today (March 24) and vs. Atlanta (March 29).

Adirondack's Darian Skeoch has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 19:51 of the second period.

Skeoch will miss Adirondack's games vs. Norfolk today (March 24) and vs. Reading (March 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

