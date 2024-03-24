K-Wings Fall at Fuel, 3-2
March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-26-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but were not able to score a late equalizer and fell to the Indy Fuel (35-23-5-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Sunday, 3-2.
Despite the loss, the K-Wings finish the seven games in 10 days stretch 4-3, ending the week in fourth place in the Central Division standings.
Ayden MacDonald (10) opened the scoring with a tip-in from the right side at the 14:52 mark of the first period. Josh Passolt (22) took the initial shot and Michael Joyaux (21) recorded the secondary assist just one second after a Kalamazoo power play expired.
Indy tied the game at the 19:19 mark.
Collin Adams (18) made it 2-1 by converting on a breakaway at the 15:42 mark of the second. David Keefer (30) hit Adams with a stretch pass from the Kalamazoo defensive zone after receiving the puck from Derek Daschke (16).
Indy retied the game on the power play at the 1:32 mark of the third and took a 3-2 lead at 14:11.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (18-10-0-0) made 29 saves in the loss.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 32-18.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (28-30-6-0) for Pucks 'N Paws Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024
- Royals Fall in Series Finale to Railers, 6-3 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Fall at Fuel, 3-2 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Defeat K-Wings 3-2 on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Hold on for 3-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Drop 3-2 Heartbreaker to Stingrays - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Tame Lions with 3-2 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Grab Two Points in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Take Down Royals 6-3 to Wrap up Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Closes Weekend Series with Loss at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Sweep Wichita, Win 3rd Straight, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Complete 5-1 Home Stand with 5-3 Win - Maine Mariners
- Admirals Capture Pivotal Series against Adirondack with Sunday Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss to Admirals - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: March 24 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Closes Season-Series Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Comeback Bid Falls Short as Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Break Home Slide, Defeat Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Break Home Slide, Defeat Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Drain The Oil Out Of Tulsa In 10-1 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Nardi Forces Overtime, Smith Scores Game-Winner In Royals' Comeback Victory Over Railers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall 3-1 as KC Takes the Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.