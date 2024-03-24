K-Wings Fall at Fuel, 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (34-26-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but were not able to score a late equalizer and fell to the Indy Fuel (35-23-5-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Sunday, 3-2.

Despite the loss, the K-Wings finish the seven games in 10 days stretch 4-3, ending the week in fourth place in the Central Division standings.

Ayden MacDonald (10) opened the scoring with a tip-in from the right side at the 14:52 mark of the first period. Josh Passolt (22) took the initial shot and Michael Joyaux (21) recorded the secondary assist just one second after a Kalamazoo power play expired.

Indy tied the game at the 19:19 mark.

Collin Adams (18) made it 2-1 by converting on a breakaway at the 15:42 mark of the second. David Keefer (30) hit Adams with a stretch pass from the Kalamazoo defensive zone after receiving the puck from Derek Daschke (16).

Indy retied the game on the power play at the 1:32 mark of the third and took a 3-2 lead at 14:11.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (18-10-0-0) made 29 saves in the loss.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 32-18.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EDT versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (28-30-6-0) for Pucks 'N Paws Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

