Lions Drop 3-2 Heartbreaker to Stingrays

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions' four-game road trip ended Sunday afternoon as the team faced off against the Stingrays in North Charleston, South Carolina, the second game in the teams' two-game series. It's been a good trip thus far, with Trois-Rivières collecting five of a possible six points, placing the team in fourth place in the North Division (which is the final playoff qualifying spot), ahead of the Maine Mariners. Sunday's encounter was crucial for the Lions to maintain their playoff position.

The Stingrays opened the scoring at 6:22 of the first period. The South Carolinians also dominated in the shots on goal category, outshooting the Lions by a margin of 14-2. It was not unlike Saturday's scenario, and Trois-Rivières knew they'd have to elevate their game if they aspired for a win.

And that's exactly what they did in the second period: 16 shots on goal produced two goals for the Lions. First it was Nicolas Guay while the teams were playing 4-on-4 hockey and then at 18:56 it was Jakov Novak finding the back of the Stingrays' net. Novak's goal was his 26th of the season, equalling the Lions' record set by Anthony Beauregard on the final game of the 2022-23 season (April 14, 2023).

The tide turned in the third period, however. The Stingrays tied the game at 9:45, and then at 11:14 South Carolina took a 3-2 lead, which turned out to be the final score.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.