Comeback Bid Falls Short as Rush Defeat Grizzlies 4-3

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies scored 2 goals in a 41 second stretch in the third period to cut into the Rapid City Rush lead but they couldn't get the tying goal as they fell 4-3 in front of a crowd of 4,059 at The Monument.

Alex Beaucage gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored from the right wing 10:40 into the contest. Rapid City tied the game 15:22 in as Alex Aleardi redirected a Blake Bennett shot. Bennett scored on a rebound from an Aleardi shot with 2 seconds left in the first period to give the Rush a 2-1 lead.

Parker Bowman extended the Rush lead 6:01 into the second period. Rush led 3-1 after 2 frames.

Rapid City took a 4-1 lead as Will Riedell delivered a one-timer for his 3rd of the season 11:55 into the third. Utah cut into the lead 12:16 in as Josh Wesley got his 17th of the year. 41 seconds later Kyle Mayhew scored his 13th of the year to make it a 4-3 game. Mayhew had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Grizzlies in the loss. Utah took 28 shots in the third period and 58 for the contest but they just couldn't get the tying goal as the Rush ended their 11-game home losing streak as they won 4-3. Utah outshot Rapid City 28 to 4 in the third period.

Rapid City's Matt Radomsky saved 55 of 58 in net as he picked up his 15th win of the season. Utah's Will Cranley stopped 26 of 30 in the loss. Utah's Brett Stapley and Brandon Cutler were left off the scoring sheet. Stapley now has 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in his last 11 games and Brandon Cutler has 16 points (8 goals, 8 assists) in his last 11 games.

The rubber match of the three-game series is on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. The Grizzlies are 5-2-1 vs Rapid City this season.

3 stars

1. Matt Radomsky (RC) - 55 of 58 saves.

2. Blake Bennett (RC) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Alex Aleardi (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 9 shots.

Games Next Homestand

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab.

Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.