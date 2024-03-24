Game Notes: March 24 - Utah Grizzlies at Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument this afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

The Rush prevailed at home last night 4-3 and look to take a rubber match in the weekend series against the Grizzlies this afternoon.

RUBBER MATCH VS. UTAH

The Rush will look to finish the weekend with four of a possible six points against the division's fourth-place Utah Grizzlies. Rapid City fell 5-3 on Friday night, but rebounded for a thrilling 4-3 win in last night's contest. The Rush are 5-2-0 in Sunday games this season and undefeated on Sunday at home this season. R.C. is out of the playoff by ten points, but has one game in hand on Utah, and the Grizzlies play only Idaho and Utah through the rest of their season.

HOMEWARD BOUND

For the first time since January 13, the Rush prevailed at home. Last night marked the first home win in 70 days for the Rush and just their ninth win at home this year. The victory snapped an 11-game home losing streak for the Rush. The last time the Rush snapped a home losing skid this season, they rattled off eight-of-nine consecutive home wins to catch fire before the All-Star Break.

BEN-SATIONAL

After review last night, Blake Bennett scored twice to bring his goal total for the season to 30 goals. Bennett is the first 30-goal scorer this season and leads all ECHL rookies in goal scoring this year. The product of AIC now has five two-goal games this season, to lead the team in multi-goal games as well.

HIGHWAY (ROBBERY) 55

Matt Radomsky set the single-season ECHL record for saves this season with 55 in last night's contest. The single-game showing is the most stops by any goaltender this year and brought him within 12 saves of tying the ECHL record for single-game saves. With his performance, Radomsky racked up his 15th win of the season, leading all Rush netminders in victories. He remains the ECHL leader in overall saves made and is still top-five in minutes played amongst all goaltenders.

SEVEN-IN-A-ROW

For the seventh straight game, the Rush scored three or more goals against an opponent. Over that stretch the Rush are now 4-2-1 and looking to push forward toward a late-season surge. Prior to this sting of seven games, the Rush had potted three on only six times since the All-Star break.

PURPLE-PADDED, PUCK-EATER

Rush rookie goaltender Christian Propp is anticipated to see action in this afternoon's contest. Propp is 0-1-0 in his professional career (one appearance with the Wheeling Nailers on March 2), but carried Wilfried Laurier to their first playoff series win in over 10 years this season. The purple-padded, puck-eater from Oakville, Ont. posted a .924 save-percentage in 24 starts for the Golden Hawks this season

HOW SWEDE IT IS

Rookie forward Jake Stella logged his first professional point on Saturday with the secondary assist on Blake Bennett's first period go-ahead goal. Stella has been a wizard in the faceoff circle as well since signing out of UMass-Lowell. Prior to his transfer, he was teammates with Rush forward Blake Bennett.

KILL HOLDS

True to pattern for this season series, the Rush held Utah without a powerplay goal and found a way to win. The Grizzlies have only three powerplay markers vs. the Rush this season, but are 2-0-0 when scoring on the man-advantage against Rapid City.

BYE BEARS

This afternoon's game closes the season series between the Rush and the Grizzlies. Utah will take the season series having already won five games, but the Rush can make the playoff race a tightrope walk to the end with a win today.

SENSORY FRIENDLY NIGHT

This afternoon won't be as raucous as it is a sensory friendly game. There will be no horns, noisemakers, flashing or strobe lights of any kind in tonight's game that proves hockey is for everyone.

THE ELIMINATION NUMBER (E#)

The Rush elimination number is now 10 points.

If that number is above zero after the end of the regular season, the Rush will make the playoffs.

The number decreases by TWO every time Utah wins in regulation or the Rush lose in regulation. The number decreases by ONE every time the Rush or Utah lose in overtime/shootout. And the number stays the same with the Rush win in regulation or Utah loses in regulation.

If the number hits zero, the Rush are eliminated from playoff contention.

*In this series, games are for "double-damage" meaning a Utah regulation win counts for four points being subtracted from the E#.

ROOTING GUIDE

For the Rush to get the most out of the results tonight, here's who Rush fans should be pulling for in tonight's games

Who to pull for Against Help

THE RUSH Utah WIN

Iowa Wichita WIC up 3

