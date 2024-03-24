Americans Fall 3-1 as KC Takes the Three-Game Series

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks' Max Andreev and Allen Americans' Eric Williams in action

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators lost to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night 3-1 at CUTX Event Center in the final regular season meeting between the two teams.

Mark Sinclair stopped 41 shots, but for the second time this week, the offense let him down. In two starts this week against Kansas City, the Americans scored a total of three goals.

"It's frustrating," said Americans Assistant Coach Aaron Gens. "We just couldn't get the offense going tonight. A couple of mistakes hurt us but in the end if you don't score goals you're not going to win many hockey games."

Kansas City had six power plays compared to just two for the Americans. Penalties hurt the Americans late in the third period as they had to kill off a 4-on-3 and 5-on-3 down the stretch, killing time off the clock when the Americans were trying to get the extra attacker on the ice.

James Hardie had the only goal for the Americans, his second in as many games. The recently acquired forward netted his 13th of the season at the 3:05mark of the opening period and that was it as far as the scoring went.

The Americans travel to Rapid City next week for a three-game series against the Rush, The Americans don't return home until April 7th.

Three Stars:

1. KC - P. Curry

2. KC - J. Hayhurst

3. ALN - M. Sinclair

