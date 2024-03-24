Thunder Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Loss to Admirals

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Mac Welsher (left) vs. the Norfolk Admirals

GLENS FALLS - The Norfolk Admirals scored five goals in the first period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Adirondack clinched a spot in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Norfolk scored five goals in the first period to take a 5-1 lead into the intermission. Danny Katic scored his 24th goal of the season just 3:15 into the game for the lead and Denis Smirnov tapped in a pass from Brady Fleurent for a 2-0 lead at 3:27 of the first.

The Thunder got on the board as Mac Welsher kept digging at the loose puck on the side of the crease and slid it over the line for his first professional goal. The goal was unassisted at 4:43 of the first period and Adirondack trailed 2-1.

The Admirals scored three more in the first from Stepan Timofeyev, Kameron Nault and Sean Montgomery to take the 5-1 lead into the first intermission. Jeremy Brodeur came in to replace Vinnie Purpura after the fifth goal.

In the second period, Denis Smirnov scored his second of the night and 14th of the season to give the Admirals a 6-1 lead. Assists were given to Connor Fedoruk and Stepan Timofeyev and Norfolk took the five-goal lead into the third period.

