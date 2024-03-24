Nardi Forces Overtime, Smith Scores Game-Winner In Royals' Comeback Victory Over Railers, 2-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-30-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (26-28-5-3), in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday, March 23rd at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (15-15-3-2) earned the win in net for the Royals with 27 saves on 28 shots faced. Goaltender John Muse (13-10-2-1) suffered the loss in net for Worcester with 24 saves on 26 shots faced.

For the second-straight game, the Railers scored the game's opening goal for an early lead, 1-0. Austin Heidemann beat Maier blocker side with a wrist shot at 3:56 into play for his first goal of his professional career.

The unassisted goal was the only goal scored at the end of 40 minutes. The Railers outshot the Royals 19 to 16 and neither team converted on their respective power plays (WOR: 0/1, REA: 0/2) through two periods.

The Royals tied the game, 1-1, at 16:35 on Joe Nardi's 15th goal of the season on a backdoor shot past Muse. Powell Connor and Tag Bertuzzi earned the assists on the equalizer to force overtime. Following a tripping infraction called on Worceseter's Ryan Scarfo, the Royals went onto their fifth power play of the game and converted at 3:37 with a Jake Smith laser past Muse from the goal line. Yvan Mongo and Bertuzzi earned the helpers on Smith's 16th goal of the season.

The Royals wrap up their homestand against the Worcester Railers on Sunday, March 24th at 3:00 pm at Santander Arena.

