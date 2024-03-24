Heartlanders Sweep Wichita, Win 3rd Straight, 2-1

Coralville, Iowa - The Heartlanders struck gold on back-to-back shots and swept the Wichita Thunder with their third consecutive victory, 2-1, Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Liam Coughlin scored the Heartlanders' fourth short-handed goal of the season on the final shot of the first period. Casey Dornbach then extended the lead on the first shot of the second period. Michal Stinil was the lone goal scorer for Wichita. Hunter Jones made 24 saves to notch his first victory of the month.

Coughlin struck first with a short-handed goal at 18:05 of the opening frame. He utilized his backhand to sneak the puck behind Trevor Gorsuch from the goal line, assisted by Ben Brinkman, to make the score 1-0.

Dornbach doubled the lead scoring 30 seconds into the middle frame. He slammed it to the back post off of a pass from Louis Boudon. Riley Hughes earned his first professional point with the secondary assist on the goal.

Trevor Gorsuch made 25 saves in defeat.

The Iowa Heartlanders have played a team-record six straight one-goal games. The Heartlanders have won 18 of 26 games by one goal.

Iowa takes to the road and faces Kansas City for three games next week, starting Mar. 27 at 7:05 p.m. The Heartlanders are back at home Apr. 3 at 6:35 p.m., Apr. 5 at 6:35 p.m. and Apr. 6 at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Toledo Walleye at Xtream Arena.

Fan Appreciation Night Apr. 13

The Heartlanders will look to sell out Xtream Arena in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, April 13th at 6:05 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. The team is planning the most-exciting event ever at Xtream Arena to thank our great fans on Fan Appreication Night. The night will feature a start-to-finish day of activities.

Get your tickets for the game here, by calling 319-569-4625 and by visiting https://bit.ly/FanAppreciationHL.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

Season Ticket Memberships now available for 2024-25 season

Deposits now available for new season ticket holders: The Heartlanders are excited to welcome new season ticket members to our family for the 2024-25 season and deposits for tickets are now available. Call 319-855-1775 and visit https://iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/season-memberships to start your easy process to becoming a Rose Club Season Ticket Member.

Renewal Process: The Heartlanders have started the renewal process for full season plans (Rose Club memberships) for the 2024-25 season, and the renewal application is now available online here. Once you log in, simply click "Season Renewal Application" under the "My Tickets" tab on the right, then complete the process. Our sales representatives are available to help with the renewal process by calling 319-855-1775. You can also stop by the Mediacom Season Ticket Table behind section 109 at any future game to secure your seat for the 2024-2025 season.

The Heartlanders have added new seating options for the 2024-25 season, debuting Attack Zone Lower, Attack Zone Upper, Defense Zone, and Corner sections to allow fans additional price points to fit their budget.

To retain your seats for the 2024-25 season, a $50 deposit per seat must be made by March 24. On March 25, all seats without deposits will be released and available for purchase by new season ticket holders.

