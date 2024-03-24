ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 24, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Toledo:
Ricky Lyle, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Reggie Millette, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Everett Wardle, F activated from reserve
Delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster
Idaho:
Add Reece Harsch, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Adam Mechura, F recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh MacDougall, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve
Delete Strauss Mann, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on reserve
Delete Jason Grande, G released as EBUG
