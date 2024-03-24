ECHL Transactions - March 24

ECHL News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 24, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Toledo:

Ricky Lyle, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Reggie Millette, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Everett Wardle, F activated from reserve

Delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Gillespie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster

Idaho:

Add Reece Harsch, D added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

Delete Brian Chambers, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Garrett Devine, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Adam Mechura, F recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh MacDougall, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Marko Reifenberger, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

Delete Strauss Mann, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on reserve

Delete Jason Grande, G released as EBUG

