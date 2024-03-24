Royals Fall in Series Finale to Railers, 6-3

March 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-31-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (27-28-5-3), 6-3, on Sunday, March 24th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (15-16-3-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 22 saves on 26 shots faced. Goaltender Henrick Tikkanen (8-5-1-1) suffered the loss in net for Worcester with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.

Joe Nardi earned the Royals' third annual Undie Sundie goal 13:17 into the opening frame. Nardi tucked a rebound off of Tikkanen's right pad past the netminder for the game's opening goal. Jacques Bouquot earned his third professional career point and assist on Nardi's 16th goal of the season. Reading outshot Worcester nine to five and neither team converted on one power play each in this first period.

2:04 into the middle frame, Ashton Calder snapped one past Maier off of a centering pass from Ryan Scarfo. Andrei Kulakov earned the secondary assist on the first of four straight goals for the Railers. Keegan Howdeshell scored his ninth goal of the season at 5:25 on a wrist shot after a right zone entry. Joey Cippolone and Mason Klee earned the assists to put Worcester in front, 2-1.

At 8:51, Anthony Callin took a shot from the right side and over the glove of Maier. Zach White and Trevor Cosgrove earned the helpers to give the Railers a two-goal lead after 40 minutes, 3-1.

Post-Game | 3/24/24

In the final frame, Bakanov beat Maier with a wrist shot from the slot on a loose puck at 3:29. Cippolone and Callin earned the helpers on Bakanov's second goal of the series and 12th goal of the season. At 4:35, Jake Smith shoveled a backhand shot past Tikkanen off of a rebound shot from Shane Sellar.

Cosgrove earned the first of two empty net goals at 17:46. Bakanov and Jake Pivonka earned the assists on the first empty net. Tag Bertuzzi took a wrist shot over the glove of Tikkanen from the top of the face-off circle at 18:16. Nardi and Yvan Mongo earned the helpers on Bertuzzi's 16th goal of the season. At 19:05, Cosgrove sealed the deal for Worcester with his second empty-net goal on a 200-foot bullseye shot and an assist from Callin.

The Royals hit the road for the first game of a six-game stretch on the road against the Trois-Rivères on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 pm at the Colisée Vidéotron.

