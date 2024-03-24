Cyclones Hold on for 3-2 Win

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers emptied the tank on Sunday afternoon, as they concluded their four-game week at WesBanco Arena against the Cincinnati Cyclones. However, two players made major impacts for Cincinnati, as Jalen Smereck registered two goals and an assist, while Talyn Boyko made 31 saves, to help the visitors prevail, 3-2. Matt Koopman and Jordan Martel were the goal scorers for the Nailers.

Both teams scored in the first period, and the goals came 1:25 apart from each other. Wheeling struck first on the power play. Davis Bunz swept a pass to the right side of the slot for Matt Koopman, who turned, and not only snapped a shot into the right side of the cage, but also snapped his stick in the process. The Cyclones answered quickly, when Sahir Panwar delivered a cross-slot pass to Jalen Smereck, who squeezed his right side shot through Garret Sparks.

Cincinnati's power play had a big impact on the middle frame, as it converted on back-to-back opportunities. Jimmy Soper recorded the first go-ahead goal, as he deflected in a perfect pass on the left side of the crease from Noah Kane. Jalen Smereck was responsible for the second man advantage marker, as he wired a wrist shot off the crossbar and in from the left point. Those two strikes were sandwiched around Jordan Martel's 30th goal of the year, as he rushed down the left side of the ice and shoveled a backhander over Talyn Boyko's right shoulder.

The Nailers threw everything they had left in the tank at the net in the third period, as they outshot the Cyclones, 18-4. Unfortunately, they were unable to force overtime, as Cincinnati held on for dear life in its 3-2 win.

Talyn Boyko earned the victory for the Cyclones, as he blocked away 31 of the 33 shots he faced, including all 18 in the third. Garret Sparks made 17 saves on 20 shots for Wheeling.

The Nailers will play their next three games on the road, starting on Friday night in Toledo at 7:15. Wheeling will then play the final four games of the regular season at home, with the next one being a Frosty Friday and a second Wrestling Night against Fort Wayne on April 5th. The final Big Six Promotional Game is Fan Appreciation Night on April 13th against Cincinnati. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

