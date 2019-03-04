Royals on Winning Streak to Begin Road Trip (Weekly)

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are 2-0-0-0 to begin a season-long six-game road trip as Reading heads to St. John's, NL for a couple of mid-week showdowns at the first-place Newfoundland Growlers starting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Royals are five points out of the fourth and final North Division playoff spot with 15 games to go.

Last weekend, eight Royals scored goals over a two-game weekend sweep at Norfolk and Reading outscored the Admirals, 10-3. Reading won four of five games against Norfolk in the five-game season series.

The Royals will be on the ice for four more road games this week, completing the six-game road trip. The team visits Newfoundland Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Reading is at Brampton Mar. 9-10 and the Royals are three points behind the Beast for fifth in the North. The games on Mar. 9-10 will be available to watch on BCTV (Channel 15 Comcast, Channel 19 Service Electric).

Back at home, the Royals announced Mar. 16 will be a Free Kids Game at Santander Arena. Additionally, family four pack deals have been added to seven more home games; get 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48.

Next Home Games

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- 4-for-48 Family Four Pack: 4 tickets, 4 burgers and 4 sodas for $48

- Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special Mental Health Awareness Jerseys

- Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

- Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

- Free kids ticket game: Receive 1 free kids ticket (14 and under) for every adult ticket purchased

- Ice Angels Dance Team poster giveaway and postgame autographs, pres. by Rieck's Printing

- Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

- Special St. Hat Trick's Day Jerseys

ECHL Leaderboard

Chris McCarthy: 3rd in assists (45) | T-5th in points (60)

Weekly Schedule

Mar. 5 at Newfoundland: Mile One Centre, 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 6 at Newfoundland: Mile One Centre, 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 9 at Brampton: CAA Centre, 4:00 p.m.

Mar. 10 at Brampton: CAA Centre, 2:00 p.m.

Team Record

25-23-4-5, 59 points, T-6th North

Division Standings

Newfoundland - 76 points

Adirondack - 69 points

Manchester - 64 points

Maine - 64 points

Brampton - 62 points

Reading - 59 points

Worcester - 59 points

Weekly Results

Mar. 1 at Norfolk: W, 5-1

Mar. 2 at Norfolk: W, 5-2

Big Storylines

1) A few more back-to-backs

The Royals notched their second winning streak in the last calendar month against Norfolk, defeating the Ads in back-to-back games last weekend. Reading has been on two streaks longer than a couple of games this season; a three-game stretch and a seven-game blaze.

Reading will seek its third "three-game win streak" of the season Tuesday at Newfoundland.

2) Strength of schedule

Reading has ten of its final 15 against teams currently in playoff positioning. Worcester has 12 games against teams occupying a playoff spot. Brampton has 11, Maine has eight and Manchester has seven.

Here is a look at the final 15 games of the Royals season.

vs. North Division

4 games vs. Newfoundland (1st place, 76 points)

3 games vs. Adirondack (2nd place, 69 points)

2 games vs. Maine (T-3rd place, 64 pts.)

2 games vs. Brampton (5th place, 62 points)

1 game vs. Worcester (T-6th place, 59 points)

vs. Central Division

2 games vs. Indy (6th Central, 57 points)

1 game vs. Wheeling (T-4th in Central, 61 points)

3) Brown's 6

Royals player-assistant coach Tyler Brown scored his sixth goal of the season Saturday, the most goals he's had in a regular season since 2014-15. The Royals' eldest (29) and most-experienced player (8 seasons), Brown has contributed nine points in 42 games.

Brown has played in 457 professional regular season games and 25 postseason contests. In 284 AHL games, the Wasage Beach, ON native contributed 59 points (25g). He has 27 tallies and 62 points in 173 ECHL games.

Regular season team leaders

Goals: Josh MacDonald (20)

Assists: Chris McCarthy (45)

Points: Chris McCarthy (60)

PIM: Jacob Graves (66)

+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (+16)

Practice schedule

Monday - TRAVEL DAY

Tuesday - Royals at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday - Royals at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday - TRAVEL DAY

Friday - Practice in Brampton, TBD

Saturday - Game at Brampton, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday - Game at Brampton, 2:00 p.m.

Monday - OFF DAY

*** Royals will return to the ice at Santander Arena for practice on Tues., Mar. 12

Royals Radio Recon: Next Show Tues., Mar. 12

Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.

