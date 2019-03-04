Allen Americans Weekly Update
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will host Mountain Division opponents Kansas City and Tulsa this week. The Americans finished last week with a record of 1-2-0, that included a 3-1 win over the Raid City Rush on Sunday. With the Americans victory on Sunday afternoon, Allen Head Coach Steve Martinson is one win away from 1,000.
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 21-34-4-2, 48 points
-- Last Week's Games --
Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa - 5-3 Loss
Allen, Texas - Allen jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Zach Pochiro and Braylon Shmyr. Tulsa outscored the Americans 4-0 in the third period to seal the come from behind victory. The Americans would fall to the Oilers 5-3.
Saturday, March 2nd @ Tulsa - 2-1 Loss
Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa would score first, and then Zach Pochiro would tie the game at the 14:45 mark of the first period. The Oilers would get eventual game winning goal in the third period and complete the 2-game weekend sweep with a 2-1 victory.
Sunday, March 3rd vs. Rapid City- 2-1 Win
Allen, Texas - The Americans and the Rush each scored a goal in the first period. Josh Atkinson netted his third of the season to open the scoring. The game remained tied until the 3:14 mark of the third period, when Braylon Shmyr fired home his 15th of the year. Zach Pochiro would score an empty netter late, his ECHL-leading 32nd of the season as the Americans beat Rapid City 3-1.
- This Week's Games -
Wednesday, March 6th vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Friday, March 8th vs. Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
Saturday, March 3rd vs. Tulsa Oilers 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com
-- Team Leaders -
Goals -Zach Pochiro (32) (First the ECHL)
Assists -Dante Salituro (33)
Points - Zach Pochiro (53)
Power Play Goals - Zach Pochiro (12) - (Tied for 1st in the ECHL)
Power Play Assists - Alex Breton (11)
Shorthanded Goals - Riley Bourbonnais (3)
Shorthanded Assists - Dante Salituro (3)
Game-Winning Goals - Spencer Asuchak (4)
First Goal - Braylon Shmyr, Dante Salituro and Zach Pochiro (3)
Insurance Goals - Zach Pochiro (4)
Penalty Minutes - Curt Gogol (160)
Plus/Minus - David Makowski (+3)
Shots on Goal - Zach Pochiro (188)
Save Percentage - Lukas Hafner (.950)
Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (17)
Goals-Against Average - *Lukas Hafner (2.04)
*Hafner has played in one game for the Americans
Americans Notes:
- Zach Pochiro has a 6-game goal scoring streak.
- CJ Motte is third in the league with 2,218 minutes.
- Zach Pochiro is First in the ECHL with 32 goals.
- Adam Miller is First in the ECHL with 3 shootout goals.
- Riley Bourbonnais* made his AHL debut last Friday night with Iowa.
- Alex Breton* in his only game with the Springfield Thunderbirds, was a +1.
- Coach Martinson won his 999th professional game on Sunday.
- Allen is 8-7-0-1 when they outshoot their opponent.
- Allen is averaging 21.16 penalty minutes per game
* In the American Hockey League (AHL)
