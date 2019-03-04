Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Single-game tickets for the first series of the playoffs go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for Division Semi-Final and Division Final series are $19.00. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $17.00
ECHL 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs (All rounds are best-of-seven series)
Division Semi-Final Series: April 10-24
Division Final Series: April 26 - May 8
Conference Final Series: May 11-May 23
Kelly Cup Finals: May 25-June 6
The Walleye have eight regular season home games remaining. Five of those games are against division rivals. ???Fans can purchase playoff tickets on Friday, March 8 at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255, or online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.
Overall Record: 33-15-5-3, 2nd Central Division
Current Streak: 2 Wins?????
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS
February 27 at Kalamazoo (4-3 OT Loss)
March 1 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Loss)
March 2 vs. Fort Wayne (11-0 Win)
March 3 vs. Indy (5-0 Win)
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)
March 6 at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
March 9 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
March 10 at Indy at 3:05 p.m., (2:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)
WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 5 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center
Wednesday, March 6 - Game at Brampton at 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 7 - No Practice
Friday, March 8 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter
Saturday, March 9 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 10 - Game at Indy at 3:05 p.m.
WALLEYE NOTES
Goals scored, none allowed highlights weekend: After taking back-to-back defeats in Kalamazoo in overtime on Wednesday and at home to Wheeling on Friday, the Walleye came to life to dominate the state of Indiana for two wins by a combined score of 16-0. Toledo put up a season high 11 goals in Saturday's 11-0 win over their rival the Fort Wayne Komets, led by Dylan Sadowy's four point night (2G, 2A). The Walleye followed that up with another blanking as two AJ Jenks goals led the Walleye to a 5-0 win Sunday against Indy.
Powerful crowds: Toledo welcomed three straight sellout crowds over the weekend for a total of 24,201 fans. The Walleye are second in the ECHL in average attendance (7,755) to only Fort Wayne's 7,905. Toledo has posted a standing room only crowd in eight straight home games and has had 23 on the season.
Record setting performance Saturday: A new Walleye record was achieved during Saturday's 11-0 home win over the Fort Wayne Komets. The six second period goals eclipsed the previous record of five goals in a period by a Walleye team which was last hit in Toledo's 12-0 win over Gwinnett on February 22, 2015. The Toledo ECHL record was seven in a period, collected on October 13, 1995 vs. Huntington.
Back to back: Goaltender's Pat Nagle and Kaden Fulcher posted back to back shutouts over the weekend. For Nagle it was his 16th in his ECHL career which is fifth most in league history and for Fulcher it was the first of his professional career. The back-to-back shutouts for the Walleye is the first time they have done that this season and the first time since February 10 and 11, 2018 against Kansas City (5-0) and Wichita (1-0).
Road week ahead for the Walleye: Toledo has three games this week with all of them away from home. Wednesday, Toledo returns to Brampton to take on the Beast for the sixth time this year (4-1-0 record). Saturday and Sunday it's a run through the state of Indiana starting with Fort Wayne (61-2 record) on Saturday and finishing the week in Indy (5-1-1 record) on Sunday.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Dylan Sadowy (4 goals - 3 assists = 7 points)
GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Kaden Fulcher (1-0-1, 1.45 GAA, .951 save %)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - March 4 - ECHL
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 4 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Weekly: Playoff Spot Clinch Possible as Gladiators Visit - Florida Everblades
- Milwaukee Recalls Forward Matt Lane - Atlanta Gladiators
- Gladiators Honor Atlanta's Past Hockey Teams with 'Atlanta Hockey Heritage Night' - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Ryker Killins - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adirondack's Edwardh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- John Edwardh Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for February - Adirondack Thunder
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, March 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Ouellette Loaned Back to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Have Promotion Packed Weekend at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Weekly: Wings Head into Three-In-Three in Third Place in Central - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Weekly - March 4, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21 (February 25 - March 3, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Royals on Winning Streak to Begin Road Trip (Weekly) - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday: Tony Stewart Comes to Kc for Mavericks Racing Day - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jared VanWormer Returns from AHL Duty with Colorado - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Newfoundland's McAdam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Start 6 Straight vs Rapid City on Wednesday - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Home for Pair this Week; Nailers Here Wednesday, Walleye Visit Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Weekly: Stanley Cup and Wild Blueberries Highlight Home Stretch Start - Maine Mariners
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 4 - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Announce Special "Free Kids Game" March 16; Family Four Pack Deals - Reading Royals
- Americans Nip Rapid City 3-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday
- Defenseman Added to Walleye Roster
- Walleye Home All Weekend
- Walleye Travel to KC for Two
- Hensick to San Jose