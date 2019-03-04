Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the first series of the playoffs go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets for Division Semi-Final and Division Final series are $19.00. Tickets for seniors and children (12 and under) are $17.00

ECHL 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs (All rounds are best-of-seven series)

Division Semi-Final Series: April 10-24

Division Final Series: April 26 - May 8

Conference Final Series: May 11-May 23

Kelly Cup Finals: May 25-June 6

The Walleye have eight regular season home games remaining. Five of those games are against division rivals. ???Fans can purchase playoff tickets on Friday, March 8 at the Huntington Center box office, by calling 419-725-9255, or online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs.

Overall Record: 33-15-5-3, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 2 Wins?????

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 27 at Kalamazoo (4-3 OT Loss)

March 1 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Loss)

March 2 vs. Fort Wayne (11-0 Win)

March 3 vs. Indy (5-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 6 at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 9 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 10 at Indy at 3:05 p.m., (2:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 5 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, March 6 - Game at Brampton at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 - No Practice

Friday, March 8 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Saturday, March 9 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 - Game at Indy at 3:05 p.m.

WALLEYE NOTES

Goals scored, none allowed highlights weekend: After taking back-to-back defeats in Kalamazoo in overtime on Wednesday and at home to Wheeling on Friday, the Walleye came to life to dominate the state of Indiana for two wins by a combined score of 16-0. Toledo put up a season high 11 goals in Saturday's 11-0 win over their rival the Fort Wayne Komets, led by Dylan Sadowy's four point night (2G, 2A). The Walleye followed that up with another blanking as two AJ Jenks goals led the Walleye to a 5-0 win Sunday against Indy.

Powerful crowds: Toledo welcomed three straight sellout crowds over the weekend for a total of 24,201 fans. The Walleye are second in the ECHL in average attendance (7,755) to only Fort Wayne's 7,905. Toledo has posted a standing room only crowd in eight straight home games and has had 23 on the season.

Record setting performance Saturday: A new Walleye record was achieved during Saturday's 11-0 home win over the Fort Wayne Komets. The six second period goals eclipsed the previous record of five goals in a period by a Walleye team which was last hit in Toledo's 12-0 win over Gwinnett on February 22, 2015. The Toledo ECHL record was seven in a period, collected on October 13, 1995 vs. Huntington.

Back to back: Goaltender's Pat Nagle and Kaden Fulcher posted back to back shutouts over the weekend. For Nagle it was his 16th in his ECHL career which is fifth most in league history and for Fulcher it was the first of his professional career. The back-to-back shutouts for the Walleye is the first time they have done that this season and the first time since February 10 and 11, 2018 against Kansas City (5-0) and Wichita (1-0).

Road week ahead for the Walleye: Toledo has three games this week with all of them away from home. Wednesday, Toledo returns to Brampton to take on the Beast for the sixth time this year (4-1-0 record). Saturday and Sunday it's a run through the state of Indiana starting with Fort Wayne (61-2 record) on Saturday and finishing the week in Indy (5-1-1 record) on Sunday.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Dylan Sadowy (4 goals - 3 assists = 7 points)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-1, 1.45 GAA, .951 save %)

