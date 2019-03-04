ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 4, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Brian Bowen, F
Florida:
Brandon McMartin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Matt Lane, F recalled by Milwaukee
Brampton:
Add Dan Leavens, F activated from reserve
Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve
Delete Liam Kerins, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Delete Will Merchant, F traded to Idaho
Idaho:
Add Spencer Naas, F assigned by Texas
Delete Zach Franko, F traded to Greenville
Delete Clint Lewis, D traded to Greenville
Jacksonville:
Delete Denis Tsaruk, G released as EBUG
Maine:
Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve
Delete Domenic Graham, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse
Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ryker Killins, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Utah:
Add Christian Frey, G returned from loan to San Diego [3/3]
Wheeling:
Add Zac Lynch, F returned from loan to Hartford
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Nolan DeJong, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
