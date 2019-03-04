ECHL Transactions - March 4

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 4, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Brian Bowen, F

Florida:

Brandon McMartin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Matt Lane, F recalled by Milwaukee

Brampton:

Add Dan Leavens, F activated from reserve

Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve

Delete Liam Kerins, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Delete Will Merchant, F traded to Idaho

Idaho:

Add Spencer Naas, F assigned by Texas

Delete Zach Franko, F traded to Greenville

Delete Clint Lewis, D traded to Greenville

Jacksonville:

Delete Denis Tsaruk, G released as EBUG

Maine:

Delete Sean Campbell, D placed on reserve

Delete Domenic Graham, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Syracuse

Delete Clint Windsor, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ryker Killins, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Utah:

Add Christian Frey, G returned from loan to San Diego [3/3]

Wheeling:

Add Zac Lynch, F returned from loan to Hartford

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Nolan DeJong, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

