Jared VanWormer Returns from AHL Duty with Colorado
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Monday morning that Forward Jared VanWormer has returned from his PTO contract with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. VanWormer played in three games for the Eagles, bringing his total AHL games played for this season to seven. VanWormer had previously been on loan with the Milwaukee Admirals.
One of the Mavericks top scorers this season, The Traverse City, Michigan native has amassed 40 points in 44 games on 17 goals and 23 assists and a plus-eight plus/minus rating.
The Mavericks travel to Allen, Texas to face the Allen Americans on Wednesday and Friday before returning home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Faceoff for the Cincinnati game will be 4:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
