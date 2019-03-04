Adirondack's Edwardh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Adirondack Thunder forward John Edwardh is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.
Edwardh scored eight goals and added 10 assists for 18 points in 11 games during the month.
The 24-year-old had at least one point in all 11 games in February and had four multi-point games. Edwardh had three points on Feb. 8 at Florida, Feb. 15 at Fort Wayne and Feb. 17 at Cincinnati while scoring two goals on Feb. 23 against Reading.
Under an American?Hockey League contract with the Binghamton?Devils, Edwardh ranks third among ECHL rookies with 51 points and is tied for fourth with 23 goals in 46 games with the Thunder. He has added two goals in five games with Binghamton.
Prior to turning pro, Edwardh tallied 87 points (38g-49a) in 136 career games at UMass-Lowell.
In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present John Edwardh with a Howies Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Thunder home game.
Runners Up: Kelly Klima, Norfolk (12 gp, 8g, 8a, 16 pts.) and Jared Thomas, Tulsa?(10 gp, 5g, 10a, 15 pts.).
Also Nominated: Anthony Petruzzelli (Fort Wayne), Nolan Gluchowski (Idaho), Matt Bradley (Newfoundland), Zach Frye (Orlando), Tyler Spezia (Toledo), Josh Dickinson (Utah), Alec Butcher (Wheeling), Jakob Stukel (Wichita) and Ryan Hitchcock (Worcester).
