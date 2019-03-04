Steelheads Weekly - March 4, 2019

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (34-20-4) return to CenturyLink Arena for Pink In The Rink weekend and the first home series of March.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 27 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 4-3 L

Shots: Steelheads 34, Mavericks 37

PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-1

The Steelheads couldn't find the final answer in a 4-3 loss to the Mavericks from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. After the Mavericks scored the opening goal in the first period, forward Reid Petryk (11:01 2nd) answered back before both the Mavericks and forward Alex Dahl (5:09 3rd) continued the back-and-forth into a 2-2 game. The Mavericks scored twice to jump back ahead, 4-2. Defenseman Charlie Dodero (PP, EA, 19:47 3rd) brought the road side within one, 4-3, but the Mavericks held on for the win. Tomas Sholl (19-10-0) saved 33 of 36 shots in the loss.

Friday, March 1 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 4-1 W

Shots: Steelheads 35, Mavericks 30

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-6

The Steelheads pushed ahead in the third period to take a 4-1 win over the Mavericks from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Scoring didn't open until forward Steve McParland (6:52 2nd) netted the opening tally for the 1-0 lead in the middle frame. The Mavericks leveled the score, 1-1, before the Steelheads pulled away. Forward Kyle Schempp (SH, 1:04 3rd) forced the game-winner early before forwards A.J. White (5:56 3rd) and Mitch Moroz (EN, 19:48 3rd) sealed the 4-1 win with two insurance tallies. Tomas Sholl (20-10-0) saved 29 of 30 shots in the win.

Saturday, March 2 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 2-1 L

Shots: Steelheads 36, Mavericks 35

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-6

The Steelheads fell 2-1 to the Mavericks in the final game of the season series from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. After the Mavericks scored the lone goal of the first period, forward Alex Dahl (1:51 2nd) answered back in the next frame to tie the game, 1-1. A shorthanded goal by the Mavericks helped seal the 2-1 win. Colton Point (5-2-1) halted 33 of 35 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, March 6 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, March 8 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 9 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads welcome the Wichita Thunder to CenturyLink Arena for the first and only home meeting of the season to close out the 6-game season set. The Steelheads have dropped two of three meetings against the Thunder but have points in two of three, posting a 1-1-1 record in three games in Wichita. The Steelheads have dropped four of their last seven games in the series, holding a 4-3-2 record against the Thunder and a 1-0-1 record at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Pink In The Rink: The Steelheads will adorn pink once more for the annual St. Luke's Pink In The Rink Game on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 7:10 p.m. The game-worn pink-themed jerseys will be auctioned during both Friday and Saturday games, and proceeds from ticket sales and the auction benefit St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI).

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Elgin Pearce led the Steelheads with three points on the weekend despite ending a four-game point streak. Pearce has been a team leader as of late with points in six of his last eight games, posting eight points (3g, 5a) in that span.

- Tomas Sholl earned his 20th win of the season last week, putting him two wins behind the top-10 for single-season Steelheads goaltender wins. Sholl leads the ECHL in save percentage (.929) and is third in wins (20) and goals-against average (2.22).

- The Steelheads penalty kill was perfect in all three games last week, going 10-for-10 against Kansas City. The Steelheads have now killed 18-straight attempts on the road, spanning four games, as well as four of five games overall (18-for-19, 94.7%).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 21 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 30 - A.J. White

POINTS: 46 -Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +29 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 192 - Steve McParland

WINS: 20 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.22 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .929 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Tulsa 34-20-4-2, 74 pts

2. Steelheads 34-20-2-2, 72 pts

3. Utah 32-18-4-3, 71 pts

4. Kansas City 29-23-3-1, 62 pts

5. Wichita 22-27-6-3, 53 pts

6. Rapid City 22-29-5-3, 52 pts

7. Allen 21-34-4-2, 48 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and at 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.