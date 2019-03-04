Steelheads Weekly - March 4, 2019
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (34-20-4) return to CenturyLink Arena for Pink In The Rink weekend and the first home series of March.
LAST WEEK...
Wednesday, February 27 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 4-3 L
Shots: Steelheads 34, Mavericks 37
PP: Steelheads 1-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-1
The Steelheads couldn't find the final answer in a 4-3 loss to the Mavericks from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. After the Mavericks scored the opening goal in the first period, forward Reid Petryk (11:01 2nd) answered back before both the Mavericks and forward Alex Dahl (5:09 3rd) continued the back-and-forth into a 2-2 game. The Mavericks scored twice to jump back ahead, 4-2. Defenseman Charlie Dodero (PP, EA, 19:47 3rd) brought the road side within one, 4-3, but the Mavericks held on for the win. Tomas Sholl (19-10-0) saved 33 of 36 shots in the loss.
Friday, March 1 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 4-1 W
Shots: Steelheads 35, Mavericks 30
PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-6
The Steelheads pushed ahead in the third period to take a 4-1 win over the Mavericks from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Scoring didn't open until forward Steve McParland (6:52 2nd) netted the opening tally for the 1-0 lead in the middle frame. The Mavericks leveled the score, 1-1, before the Steelheads pulled away. Forward Kyle Schempp (SH, 1:04 3rd) forced the game-winner early before forwards A.J. White (5:56 3rd) and Mitch Moroz (EN, 19:48 3rd) sealed the 4-1 win with two insurance tallies. Tomas Sholl (20-10-0) saved 29 of 30 shots in the win.
Saturday, March 2 @ Kansas City Mavericks: 2-1 L
Shots: Steelheads 36, Mavericks 35
PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Mavericks 0-for-6
The Steelheads fell 2-1 to the Mavericks in the final game of the season series from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. After the Mavericks scored the lone goal of the first period, forward Alex Dahl (1:51 2nd) answered back in the next frame to tie the game, 1-1. A shorthanded goal by the Mavericks helped seal the 2-1 win. Colton Point (5-2-1) halted 33 of 35 shots in the loss.
THIS WEEK...
Wednesday, March 6 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT
Friday, March 8 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT
Saturday, March 9 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT
The Steelheads welcome the Wichita Thunder to CenturyLink Arena for the first and only home meeting of the season to close out the 6-game season set. The Steelheads have dropped two of three meetings against the Thunder but have points in two of three, posting a 1-1-1 record in three games in Wichita. The Steelheads have dropped four of their last seven games in the series, holding a 4-3-2 record against the Thunder and a 1-0-1 record at CenturyLink Arena.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...
Pink In The Rink: The Steelheads will adorn pink once more for the annual St. Luke's Pink In The Rink Game on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 7:10 p.m. The game-worn pink-themed jerseys will be auctioned during both Friday and Saturday games, and proceeds from ticket sales and the auction benefit St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI).
$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.
Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.
STEEL STATS...
Quick Bites:
- Elgin Pearce led the Steelheads with three points on the weekend despite ending a four-game point streak. Pearce has been a team leader as of late with points in six of his last eight games, posting eight points (3g, 5a) in that span.
- Tomas Sholl earned his 20th win of the season last week, putting him two wins behind the top-10 for single-season Steelheads goaltender wins. Sholl leads the ECHL in save percentage (.929) and is third in wins (20) and goals-against average (2.22).
- The Steelheads penalty kill was perfect in all three games last week, going 10-for-10 against Kansas City. The Steelheads have now killed 18-straight attempts on the road, spanning four games, as well as four of five games overall (18-for-19, 94.7%).
Team Leaders:
GOALS: 21 - Steve McParland
ASSISTS: 30 - A.J. White
POINTS: 46 -Steve McParland
PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk
SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp
GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk
PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy
PLUS/MINUS: +29 - Keegan Kanzig
SHOTS: 192 - Steve McParland
WINS: 20 - Tomas Sholl
GAA: 2.22 - Tomas Sholl
SAVE %: .929 - Tomas Sholl
Mountain Division Standings:
1. Tulsa 34-20-4-2, 74 pts
2. Steelheads 34-20-2-2, 72 pts
3. Utah 32-18-4-3, 71 pts
4. Kansas City 29-23-3-1, 62 pts
5. Wichita 22-27-6-3, 53 pts
6. Rapid City 22-29-5-3, 52 pts
7. Allen 21-34-4-2, 48 pts
BROADCAST INFORMATION...
All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and at 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.
Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
