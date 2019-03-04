'Blades Weekly: Playoff Spot Clinch Possible as Gladiators Visit

ESTERO, Fla. - With a chance to clinch a playoff spot, the Florida Everblades (39-15-5-0, 83 pts.) host the Atlanta Gladiators in a three-game series at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Florida battled through some extreme roster adversity this past week after it lost five players to AHL call-ups in a span of 48 hours. Joe Cox received his first career AHL call-up on Tuesday, and John McCarron, Matt Finn, Josh Wesley and Derek Sheppard all departed to the AHL on Thursday. Florida dropped the first two games of the week to Orlando on Wednesday and Friday, but the 'Blades got Sheppard and Steven Lorentz back on Saturday and then won the final two games of the week.

Entering this week, Florida's magic number sits at eight points, and it can clinch a playoff spot with two victories over Atlanta. Since going on a franchise record 13-game point streak that ended in mid-February, the Gladiators have cooled off, posting a 6-4-0-0 record over their last 10 games. Atlanta still sits one point out of the final playoff in the South Division at the start of this week. Florida is 5-2-0-0 against the Gladiators this season and 2-1-0-0 at home.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Feb. 27 | at Orlando Solar Bears - L, 6-2

March 1 | Orlando Solar Bears - L, 7-2

March 2 | at Orlando Solar Bears - W, 4-2

March 3 | at Jacksonville Icemen - W, 4-1

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

March 6 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

March 8 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

March 9 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Florida was awarded its first penalty shot in almost two seasons on Saturday night in Orlando after forward Michael Neville was hauled down on a breakaway. Because Neville was shaken up on the play, Patrick Bajkov attempted the penalty shot, the first since Oct 20, 2017, when Mitchell Heard scored on his penalty shot attempt.

Florida goaltender Jeremy Helvig grabbed two wins in three starts last week and is tied for third in the ECHL with 20 victories.

After leading the league with a +43 rating a season ago, defenseman Logan Roe ranks third in the ECHL with a +39 rating this year.

Though Steven Lorentz has played in only four games for Florida since Dec. 5, the second-year forward has fared well in the limited appearances with the 'Blades. In those four games, Lorentz has six points (2g-4a). He notched his eighth multi-point game of the season on Sunday with a goal and two assists.

QUICK HITS

The Everblades' success this season has stemmed from strong play on both sides of the ice. Florida sits second in the league in both goals for per game (3.81) and goals against per game (2.53).

Florida has dominated the shots category all season. The Everblades have been outshot in the second-fewest games in the ECHL (12) and have put up more shots than their opponent in 44 of their 59 contests.

With road victories on Saturday and Sunday, Florida became the first ECHL team to 20 road wins and has three more road triumphs than the next closest team.

Florida scored shorthanded on Saturday in Orlando and is tied for the league lead with 11 road shorthanded goals this season.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades: 39-15-5-0, 83 PTS

Orlando Solar Bears: 31-20-4-0, 66 PTS

Jacksonville Icemen: 30-25-2-2, 64 PTS

South Carolina Stingrays: 26-27-5-0, 57 PTS

Atlanta Gladiators: 24-23-7-1, 56 PTS

Norfolk Admirals: 23-28-4-3, 53 PTS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 21-34-3-2, 47 PTS

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Joe Cox (27)

A: Cox (34)

PTS: Cox (61)

+/-: Cox (+46)

SH: John McCarron (179)

GAA: Jeremy Helvig (2.33)

SV%: Helvig (.914)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

$2 Wednesday (March 6) - It's another $2 Wednesday! Beer, wine and hot dogs are just $2 all night courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell.

Bottomless Popcorn Friday (March 8) - It's a Bottomless Popcorn and Kids Eat Free in Breakaway Sports Pub Friday when the 'Blades host the Atlanta Gladiators!

Star Wars Night (March 9) - Join the 'Blades for Star Wars Night presented by Mosquito Joe! R2D2, Princess Leia, and Kylo Ren will be at the game along with Storm Troopers from the Star Wars series. The night starts with a free pregame tailgate from 5-7 p.m., featuring live music from Regina Fahey.

EVERBLADES 2018-19 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

