Thunder Weekly, March 4th

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - Wichita played just one game this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, February 28th

Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 W recap

Watch highlights HERE

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 6th

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, March 8th

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, March 9th

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 14-12-2-1

AWAY: 8-15-4-2

OVERALL: 22-27-6-3

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 53 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Tyler Elbrecht, Jared Wilson, +4

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 176

LAST WEEK - This past week, the Thunder played just one game on Thursday night against the Rapid City Rush. Jeremy Beaudry scored with just over two minutes remaining to help Wichita to a 2-1 win in the regular season finale between the two teams.

STREAKING - Jakob Stukel continued to stay hot last Thursday with his 16th goal of the season. The forward from Surrey, British Columbia has points in his last six games (5g, 4a).

SCORING FIRST - Wichita has been a much better team this year when they score the first goal. The Thunder have scored first in five-straight and are 20-9-3-2 when scoring the game's first goal. Wichita has 45 out of its 53 points when the team lights the lamp before its opponent.

BACK TO FORM - Dylan Wells stopped 25 shots on Thursday night to help Wichita get an important two points. He improved to 10-4-2-0 on the season and saw his goals-against average dip to 2.98. The 20-year old rookie out of St. Catharines, Ontario had won eight-straight starts before he left the game on January 27th against Idaho.

TRES BEAU - Jeremy Beaudry recorded his first game-winner of the season last Thursday night. He blasted a shot from the blue line that got past Brad Barone and put the Thunder up 2-1. The second-year defenseman has 24 points (6g, 18a) in 50 games this year.

HIT THE ROAD JACK - Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting on Wednesday night. The Thunder plays three-straight this week against Idaho and then finishes the road trip with single visits to Kansas City and Allen on March 15th and 17th. Wichita closes the regular season with seven of its last nine games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fourth with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is second in power play points (25) and first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (23) and third in power play points (24)...Wichita is first on the power play (22.6%)...Wichita is 14-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-7-6-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita travels to Idaho for the next three starting on Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.