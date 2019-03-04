Thunder Weekly, March 4th
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita played just one game this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES -
Thursday, February 28th
Rapid City at Wichita, 2-1 W recap
Watch highlights HERE
THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)
Wednesday, March 6th
Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.
Friday, March 8th
Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.
Saturday, March 9th
Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.
**All games can be heard on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App using the keyword The Sin Bin**
**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:20 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**
WICHITA
HOME: 14-12-2-1
AWAY: 8-15-4-2
OVERALL: 22-27-6-3
Last 10: 3-6-1-0
Streak: 1-0-0-0
Rank: 5th, Mountain Division, 53 points
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20
Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40
Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60
+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Tyler Elbrecht, Jared Wilson, +4
PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 176
LAST WEEK - This past week, the Thunder played just one game on Thursday night against the Rapid City Rush. Jeremy Beaudry scored with just over two minutes remaining to help Wichita to a 2-1 win in the regular season finale between the two teams.
STREAKING - Jakob Stukel continued to stay hot last Thursday with his 16th goal of the season. The forward from Surrey, British Columbia has points in his last six games (5g, 4a).
SCORING FIRST - Wichita has been a much better team this year when they score the first goal. The Thunder have scored first in five-straight and are 20-9-3-2 when scoring the game's first goal. Wichita has 45 out of its 53 points when the team lights the lamp before its opponent.
BACK TO FORM - Dylan Wells stopped 25 shots on Thursday night to help Wichita get an important two points. He improved to 10-4-2-0 on the season and saw his goals-against average dip to 2.98. The 20-year old rookie out of St. Catharines, Ontario had won eight-straight starts before he left the game on January 27th against Idaho.
TRES BEAU - Jeremy Beaudry recorded his first game-winner of the season last Thursday night. He blasted a shot from the blue line that got past Brad Barone and put the Thunder up 2-1. The second-year defenseman has 24 points (6g, 18a) in 50 games this year.
HIT THE ROAD JACK - Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting on Wednesday night. The Thunder plays three-straight this week against Idaho and then finishes the road trip with single visits to Kansas City and Allen on March 15th and 17th. Wichita closes the regular season with seven of its last nine games at INTRUST Bank Arena.
THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fourth with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is second in power play points (25) and first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (23) and third in power play points (24)...Wichita is first on the power play (22.6%)...Wichita is 14-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-7-6-3 in one-goal games...
UP NEXT - Wichita travels to Idaho for the next three starting on Wednesday night at 8:10 p.m. CST.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Ryker Killins - South Carolina Stingrays
- Adirondack's Edwardh Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- John Edwardh Named ECHL Rookie of the Month for February - Adirondack Thunder
- Allen Americans Weekly Update - Allen Americans
- Thunder Weekly, March 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Ouellette Loaned Back to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Have Promotion Packed Weekend at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Weekly: Wings Head into Three-In-Three in Third Place in Central - Kalamazoo Wings
- Steelheads Weekly - March 4, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21 (February 25 - March 3, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- Royals on Winning Streak to Begin Road Trip (Weekly) - Reading Royals
- Mavs Monday: Tony Stewart Comes to Kc for Mavericks Racing Day - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jared VanWormer Returns from AHL Duty with Colorado - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Newfoundland's McAdam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Start 6 Straight vs Rapid City on Wednesday - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Home for Pair this Week; Nailers Here Wednesday, Walleye Visit Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mariners Weekly: Stanley Cup and Wild Blueberries Highlight Home Stretch Start - Maine Mariners
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 4 - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Announce Special "Free Kids Game" March 16; Family Four Pack Deals - Reading Royals
- Americans Nip Rapid City 3-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.