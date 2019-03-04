Royals Announce Special "Free Kids Game" March 16; Family Four Pack Deals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are pleased to announce the team will offer free kids tickets (14 and younger) for every adult ticket purchased to the team's game against Indy Mar. 16 at 7:00 p.m. The Mar. 16 game is St. HatTrick's Day and one fan will win $10,000 if a Royals player records a hat trick.

Additionally, the team will offer family four packs to seven other home games: Mar. 15, Mar. 22, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 29, Mar. 30 and Apr. 6 - get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48.

The four pack deal adds to the excitement planned at Santander Arena for the rest of the season. Check out the March Promo Schedule at https://royalshockey.com/schedule-options/promo-schedule.

Free Kids Game: http://bit.ly/Freekids-Royals

Family Four Packs

March 15th - http://bit.ly/Mar15Discount

March 22nd - http://bit.ly/Mar22nd-4pack

March 23rd - http://bit.ly/March23rd-4pack

March 24th - http://bit.ly/March24th-4pack

March 29th - http://bit.ly/March29th-4pack

March 30th - http://bit.ly/March30th-4pack

April 6th - http://bit.ly/Apr6th-4pack

