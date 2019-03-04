Ouellette Loaned Back to Solar Bears
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Martin Ouellette has been loaned to the club from the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Ouellette, 27, returns from his third stint with Syracuse this season, where he has compiled a 2-0-0 record with a 0.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 in three appearances.
In 27 appearances with the Solar Bears this season, Ouellette has gone 18-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.98 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road for a three-game set with the Newfoundland Growlers, starting with the opening battle at Mile One Centre on Friday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The Solar Bears return home on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday against the Florida Everblades, featuring $5 wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.