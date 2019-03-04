Newfoundland's McAdam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Eamon McAdam of the Newfoundland?Growlers has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.
McAdam went 6-0-0 with two shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in seven appearances during the month.
The 24-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his seven appearances while making at least 27 saves four times. He stopped 39 shots in a 3-0 win against Brampton on Feb. 5 and turned aside 33 shots in a 1-0 overtime victory over Fort Wayne on Feb. 10.
Under a National Hockey League contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, McAdam has appeared in 13 games with the Growlers this season going 7-3-1 with two shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He also has seen action in 17 American Hockey League games with Toronto where he is 9-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.81 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage.
A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, McAdam is 31-16-8 with three shutouts in 59 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Worcester and Missouri with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. In 53 career AHL?appearances with Toronto and Bridgeport, he is 29-15-3 with one shutout, a 2.92 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, McAdam played three seasons at Penn?State University where he saw action in 44 career games posting a record of 18-21-2 with one shutout, a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.
Runners Up: Alex Sakellaropoulos,?Adirondack (5-1-1, 2.42 GAA, .913 save pct.) and Jake Hildebrand, Kalamazoo (6-0-0, 2.97 GAA, .903 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Eric Levine (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Martin Ouellette (Orlando), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Jordan Ruby (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Worcester).
