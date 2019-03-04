Newfoundland's McAdam Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Eamon McAdam of the Newfoundland?Growlers has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

McAdam went 6-0-0 with two shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .945 in seven appearances during the month.

The 24-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his seven appearances while making at least 27 saves four times. He stopped 39 shots in a 3-0 win against Brampton on Feb. 5 and turned aside 33 shots in a 1-0 overtime victory over Fort Wayne on Feb. 10.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, McAdam has appeared in 13 games with the Growlers this season going 7-3-1 with two shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He also has seen action in 17 American Hockey League games with Toronto where he is 9-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.81 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage.

A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, McAdam is 31-16-8 with three shutouts in 59 career ECHL games with Newfoundland, Worcester and Missouri with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. In 53 career AHL?appearances with Toronto and Bridgeport, he is 29-15-3 with one shutout, a 2.92 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, McAdam played three seasons at Penn?State University where he saw action in 44 career games posting a record of 18-21-2 with one shutout, a 3.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Runners Up: Alex Sakellaropoulos,?Adirondack (5-1-1, 2.42 GAA, .913 save pct.) and Jake Hildebrand, Kalamazoo (6-0-0, 2.97 GAA, .903 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Eric Levine (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Martin Ouellette (Orlando), Pat Nagle (Toledo), Jordan Ruby (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.