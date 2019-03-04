Mavs Monday: Tony Stewart Comes to Kc for Mavericks Racing Day
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Last Week's Action
2/27: 4-3 W, vs. Idaho
3/1: 4-1 L, vs. Idaho
3/2: 2-1 W, vs. Idaho
3/3: 3-1 L, vs. Tulsa
This Week's Schedule
3/6: @ Allen
3/8: @ Allen
3/10: vs. Cincinnati
Mountain Division Standings:
1. Tulsa 34-20-4-2, 74 pts
2. Idaho 34-20-2-2, 72 pts
3. Utah 32-18-4-3, 71 pts
4. Kansas City 29-23-3-1, 62 pts
5. Wichita 22-27-6-3, 53 pts
6. Rapid City 22-29-5-3, 52 pts
7. Allen 21-34-4-2, 48 pts
Notes & Quotes
Big Mase
Mason McDonald turned in a dominant performance against the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night, stopping 35 of 36 shots, good for a .972 save percentage and continuing his impressive run of goaltending in February and into March.
Top Down
The Mavericks faced off against two of the top teams in the division in the last three weeks, going 4-1-1-0 against the Utah Grizzlies and Idaho Steelheads.
Eick's Game Winning Effort
Forward CJ Eick scored the game winning goal last night on a shorthanded, unassisted goal. It was Eick's first shorthanded goal of the season and wound up being the difference in the weekend's rubber match between the Mavericks and Idaho Steelheads.
Veteran Presence
Mavericks Forward Joey Sides is one of the Mavericks biggest offensive producers in the last nine games. The veteran has five goals and five assists last 10 games for the Mavericks, leading a February surge that has the Mavericks firmly in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
February Rebound
After a 4-6-1 January, the Mavericks rebounded with a 7-4-1-0 February record, highlighted by a three game stretch against the then- first place Utah Grizzlies in which the Mavericks took home five of a possible six points in West Valley City, UT.
The Ides Of March
The Mavericks will only have four home games remaining on the schedule.
Arms Length
The Mavericks currently hold the fourth and final playoff position in the Mountain Division, with a nine point lead over fifth place Wichita and 10 point lead over Rapid City with two games at hand over Wichita and three games at hand over Rapid City.
Closing in on 100 wins
Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson is closing in on 100 career wins as a head coach. In three seasons with the Mavericks, his record currently stands at 96-85-11-8.
NASCAR Legend Comes To Town
The Mavericks will welcome racing legend, Tony Stewart to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a pre-game meet and greet with fans. Ticket packages for the meet and greet and pre-game car show in the arena parking lot start at $99. More information is available at kcmavericks.com
The Mavericks travel to Allen, Texas to face the Allen Americans on Wednesday and Friday before returning home for a Sunday, March 10 matinee against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Faceoff for the Cincinnati game will be 4:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
Mavs Monday: Tony Stewart Comes to Kc for Mavericks Racing Day
