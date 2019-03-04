Gladiators Honor Atlanta's Past Hockey Teams with 'Atlanta Hockey Heritage Night'

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators are proud to announce the promotion for the game vs. Florida on Friday, March 15th at 7:35 pm will now be "Atlanta Hockey Heritage Night'. On this evening, the Gladiators will pay homage to the NHL's Atlanta Flames, IHL's Atlanta Knights and NHL's Atlanta Thrashers. The Gladiators will fully embrace themselves as the past hockey teams are remembered, one during each period. The first period, the Glads will become the Atlanta Flames, period two they will morph into the Atlanta Knights while period three the team will be known as the Thrashers. Each period will embrace in-game elements from the previous teams such as the "unleash the fury' video during a media timeout in the Thrashers period. Everything from music, goal songs and traditions will fully be used. The Gladiators will wear their Atlanta Hockey Heritage Third Jerseys that evening which features parts of all three past team's uniforms.

"We are doing everything we can to leave no page left unturned to make it feel like you are at a Flames, Knights or Thrashers game," said Team President Scott Henrichsen. "We want to hear "Knights' screamed loud and proud during the national anthem, we want you to believe in blue land once again and bring back memories of seeing the first ever NHL team in Atlanta at The Omni. No generation will be left out with this special night."

The first 500 fans will get a free Atlanta Hockey Heritage window cling featuring the logos of the three teams. There will also be various opportunities for fans to win jerseys, prizes and items from the trio of former clubs. The team is actively looking for more experiences as well to enhance the night such as old mascots and player appearances that they hope to come to fruition.

"Although all the aforementioned teams left for Canada, while they were here, we know how passionate the fans were and how many great memories/traditions were created by those franchises," added Henrichsen. "We want to remember the good times and bring the team's back to life, even for only a period, for the amazing and loyal Atlanta hockey fans."

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, March 13th against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:35 pm.

