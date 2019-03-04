Komets Home for Pair this Week; Nailers Here Wednesday, Walleye Visit Saturday

Fort Wayne, IN -- Week 21 in review-- The Komets were 1-2-0 for week 21 of the 2018-19 campaign and moved to 26-20-9 and 61 points after 55 games. The Komets enter week 22 in a two-way tie with Wheeling for fourth place in the Central division and trail third-place Kalamazoo by two points with two games in hand and 17 games remaining in the race for the playoffs.

The Komets started their three-game road trip with a 7-5 win at Kalamazoo Friday and improved to 4-5-1 against the Wings with three meetings remaining. Saturday the Komets stumbled at Toledo 11-0 to snap their brief win streak at three games. Sunday the Komets were clipped by the Nailers at Wheeling 3-2.

For the week Shawn Szydlowski led the Komets with two goals, including the game winner Friday, and added three assists for five points. Mason Baptista dished five assists for the week and led with +2. Newcomer Reid Jackman passed three assists, all in his first pro game Friday at Kalamazoo. Trey Phillips and Ryan Lowney each notched a goal and an assist. Jake Kamrass, Oskari Halme and Brady Shaw each had a marker.

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 49 points and 215 shots, J.C. Campagna leads with 27 goals, nine power play goals and 11 power play points, Justin Hodgman leads with 31 assists, Anthony Petruzzelli leads with +5, Taylor Crunk leads with 126 penalty minutes.

Szyd hits 400-- Shawn Szydlowski reached his 400th career point with his second assist Sunday at Wheeling.

Good to be home-- The Komets return home this week where Justin Hodgman has a six-game home point-scoring streak (3g, 5a), Brady Shaw has points in four straight games (1g, 4a), J.C. Campagna has scored a goal in each of his last two home games, Anthony Petruzzelli has a three-game home point streak (3g, 2a) and Garrett Clarke has a point in each of his last two home appearances. Goaltender Zach Fucale has not been beaten in regulation his last four home starts (3-0-1).

The week ahead-- The Komets face division rivals Wheeling, Kalamazoo and Toledo again this week. The Nailers visit for a 7:30pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, the Komets skate at Kalamazoo Friday at 7:30pm and the Walleye take the short trip to Fort Wayne for a 7:30pm faceoff Saturday.

Wednesday, Wheeling Nailers (27-24-7, 61 points) at Komets-- The Wheeling Nailers have two visits remaining for the season including this Wednesday at 7:30pm. The Komets are 2-2-1 after five meetings and are tied with the Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central division. The Komets have three games in hand over Wheeling with five weeks remaining until the post-season.

Friday, Komets at Kalamazoo Wings (30-24-3, 63 points)-- The Komets and division rival Wings have three meetings remaining, this Friday at Kalamazoo at 7:30pm and then two Wednesday matches in Fort Wayne on March 20 and 27. Third-place Kalamazoo holds a two-point edge over the Komets in the race for playoff position after going 1-2-0 last week, however the Komets have a pair of games in hand. The Wings are idle this week until they welcome the Komets Friday.

Saturday, Toledo Walleye (33-15-8, 74 points) at Komets-- The Komets clash with the arch rival Walleye from Toledo Saturday night in Fort Wayne at 7:30. The Komets are 3-4-2 after nine meetings and two remain. The season series concludes Sunday, March 24 at Toledo. The Walleye own second place in the Central division, 13 points behind league-leading Cincinnati and 11 points ahead of third-place Kalamazoo. The Walleye are 4-2-1 in their last seven games and enter the week with a two-game win streak. Toledo skates at Brampton Wednesday before traveling to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Wheeling Nailers. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Tip-A-Komet Monday at Duesy's-- Fans have a chance to be served by their favorite Komets on Monday at Duesy's, 305 East Washington Center Road, from 6:30pm to 8pm. All tips will be donated to charity.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

