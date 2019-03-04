Stingrays Sign Defenseman Ryker Killins

March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Ryker Killins Monday. Killins recently finished his senior season at Ferris State University, where he completed a four-year career consisting of 35 points on 12 goals and 23 assists in 102 games.

The 22-year-old served as an alternate captain with the Bulldogs during 2018-19 after being selected as an All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Third Team member as a junior in 2017-18. Killins had a breakout junior year and finished the 2017-18 season with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) that included a team-high five power play goals. Killins also picked up three WCHA Defenseman of the Week Awards during 2017-18.

A native of Wawa, Ontario, Killins played an integral role in the spring of 2016 when Ferris State claimed the WCHA Tournament Championship and advanced to the NCAA Final Eight, playing in all of the team's postseason contests as a freshman.

Before attending Ferris State, Killins played junior hockey for the Central Canada Hockey League's Carleton Place Canadians, the United States Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Stratford Cullitons where he was named the league's Defenseman of the Year after the 2013-14 season.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound blueliner is expected to join the Stingrays in advance of Friday night's road game against the Maine Mariners and is expected to wear No. 10.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on March 15 to take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

Single-game tickets for all games during the 2018-19 season are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Groups of 10 or more feature discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information, call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.