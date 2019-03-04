Americans Nip Rapid City 3-1

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, beat the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon 3-1 on Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen.

Braylon Shmyr broke a 1-1 tie in the third period to put Allen back in the lead for good. His 15th of the season turned out to be the game winner for Allen, in a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Shmyr's shot from the left-wing boards found an opening past Rapid City's Tyler Parks. Zach Pochiro sealed the Americans win with an empty net goal late in the final frame.

"We wanted this one badly," said Zach Pochiro, who scored his league leading 32nd goal on Sunday. "After a pair of disappointing losses to Tulsa this weekend, we owed this one to our fans."

CJ Motte stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced to earn the win. Motte was named the games number two star. Josh Atkinson scored his third goal of the season on Sunday.

The victory was Head Coach Steve Martinson's 999th of his coaching career. He will have a shot at number 1,000 on Wednesday night when the Americans host Kansas City.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Shmyr

2. ALN - C. Motte

3. ALN - J. Atkinson

