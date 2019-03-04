Milwaukee Recalls Forward Matt Lane
March 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Matt Lane has been recalled from his loan by the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.
Lane, 24, has registered 18 points (6g, 12a) in 28 games for the Gladiators this season. The Rochester, NY native has appeared in 11 games for the Milwaukee Admirals during the current campaign as well. The Boston University product has secured two assists in 26 career AHL games to this point.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Wednesday, March 13th against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:35 pm. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
Milwaukee Recalls Forward Matt Lane
