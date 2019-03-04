Milwaukee Recalls Forward Matt Lane

DULUTH, G.A. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Matt Lane has been recalled from his loan by the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL.

Lane, 24, has registered 18 points (6g, 12a) in 28 games for the Gladiators this season. The Rochester, NY native has appeared in 11 games for the Milwaukee Admirals during the current campaign as well. The Boston University product has secured two assists in 26 career AHL games to this point.

