Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 4

Tulsa sweeps three-game weekend against Allen and Kansas City to creep closer to first playoff appearance since 2014-15.

OVERALL RECORD: 34-20-6 (74 points, 1st in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 3-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Mar. 1 - Tulsa 5, Allen 3 (Allen Event Center - Allen, TX) | Box Score

>> In the first of a home-and-home weekend series, the Tulsa Oilers fell behind 2-0 in the first period to the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center. Tommy Mele put the Oilers on the board midway through the second period, but the Americans rebuilt their two-goal cushion in the final minute to go up 3-1 entering the third. Tulsa turned the tides in the final frame, scoring four goals in a 6:47 span, starting with Ian McNulty's first of two goals 3:07 in. Eric Drapluk tied the score with his third goal in as many games, and McNulty scored again 23 seconds later to put the Oilers in the lead. 15 seconds into an Allen power play, Ryan Tesink fired home Tulsa's fifth goal, a short-handed marker to make it 5-3. Ian Keserich stopped 34 of 37 shots to earn the win.

Saturday, Mar. 2 - Tulsa 2, Allen 1 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The series shifted back to Tulsa Saturday, as the Oilers returned home from a four-game road swing and Scott Henegar scored a short-handed goal 2:30 into the game to quickly put the home team in front. Late in the opening frame, Allen tied the game thanks to a fancy stick-handling display from the league's leading scorer Zach Pochiro. With the game even at 1-1, the teams skated through the middle period without any change to the score. Following an unsuccessful third period power play, Charlie Sampair found Chris Forney with a pass from circle to circle, and Forney buried the eventual game-winner into the net with 7:55 to play. Ian Keserich turned away 24 of 25 to win his third straight.

Sunday, Mar. 3 - Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Tulsa moved past the Idaho Steelheads into sole possession of first place in the Mountain Division with a 3-1 win over Kansas City in the weekend finale Sunday at the BOK Center. Tommy Mele found the back of the net first with a goal 2:03 into the game. On the Oilers second power play of the first period, Adam Pleskach lit the lamp to make it 2-0 with his 31st goal of the season. Tulsa outshot Kansas City 20-4 in the opening stanza, but the Mavericks flipped the script in the second period with a 16-6 reversal in the shots department and a goal early. However, Ian McNulty snapped the Mavericks' momentum with an insurance goal at 18:09 of the period, putting Tulsa ahead 3-1 entering the third. Ian Keserich backstopped a perfect weekend with a 26-save performance.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Saturday, Mar. 2 - Tulsa AT Allen, 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach is second in the ECHL with 31 goals, and is tied for second with 61 points.

- Ian Keserich is 5-1-0 with a 1.78 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in eight appearances.

- Ian McNulty scored three goals in Tulsa's three games last weekend.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa passed Idaho into first place in the Mountain Division with 12 games remaining.

- The Oilers' Magic Number is 7 points (4 wins or Wichita losses).

- Tulsa scored short-handed goals in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the first time this year.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 61 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 31 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 31 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +19 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 160 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 11 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 259 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 16 - Devin Williams

GAA: 1.78 - Ian Keserich

SAVE %: .931 - Ian Keserich

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 36/263 (13.6%) - 25th in the ECHL

Last Week - 1/13 (7.7%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 194/232 (83.6%) - 11th in the ECHL

Last Week - 11/11 (100%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach is tied for 4th in the ECHL with 11 power play goals... Charlie Sampair is tied for the league lead with 7 game-winning goals... Ryan Tesink is 14th in points (54)... Mike McKee is 8th in penalty minutes (160)... Devin Williams is 2nd in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.21)... Dylan Bredo is tied for 5th among league defensemen in assists (29) and 9th in points (33)... Steven Kaunisto is 2nd among defensemen with 4 game-winning goals... Jared Thomas is 5th among rookies with 49 points and tied for 2nd in assists (31).

