Rox Rally Back for Seventh Straight Win over Rival Stingers

Cody Kelly of the St. Cloud Rox makes contact

Cody Kelly of the St. Cloud Rox makes contact

St. Cloud, MN - In game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, St. Cloud (15-6) scored four unanswered runs to earn a 5-3 win over Willmar (11-12).

The third edition of the Highway 23 rivalry lived up to the hype as the game was tied heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Cody Kelly (Minnesota) broke the deadlock with a towering double off of the left-center field wall, bringing in two runs and giving the Rox their first lead of the game.

St. Cloud battled back from an early deficit for the second straight game, after trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning. Bobby Goodloe (TCU) and Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) came up with two-out hits in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to tie the game at three.

On the mound, Collin Romel (Kent State) started off the day with five innings, striking out six and only allowing one earned run. Romel worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game within reach for the Rox.

Max Rippl (Kent State) worked three scoreless innings after his Golden Flashes teammate left the game in the sixth. Rippl only allowed one hit in three innings, retiring the other nine batters he faced.

Finally, Noah Myhre (Minot State) finished off the game with his second save of the year. Allowing just one hit, Myhre hung a zero in the ninth to finish off the Rox seventh consecutive victory.

The Rox now sit a full game up on the Bismarck Larks in the Great Plains West entering tonight's action. St. Cloud currently stands with the best record in the Northwoods League after winning 13 of its last 15.

The doubleheader between the Rox and Stingers will conclude on Wednesday night from Joe Faber Field with first pitch coming at 7:05 pm.

